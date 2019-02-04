Tech Industry Veteran Ryan Donovan Joins Hootsuite as SVP of Product Development & Technology

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hootsuite , the world leader in social media management, announced today the appointment of Ryan Donovan as Senior Vice President, Product and Technology. Donovan brings more than 20 years of product management and engineering leadership experience to his new role at Hootsuite where he will lead the company’s product innovation globally.

“Ryan joins us at an extremely exciting time where Hootsuite is growing its product development and technology teams by 30% to support the needs of our rapidly expanding customer base globally,” said Ryan Holmes, CEO of Hootsuite. “His two decades of experience in successfully growing software companies will help Hootsuite continue to scale our product, platform and business in 2019 and beyond.”

“Joining Hootsuite at this time of expansion within product development presents one of the most exciting opportunities in my career to date,” said Ryan Donovan, SVP of Product Development & Technology. “In the era we live in, I believe social is the most important channel for content and customer experience, and it is an honor to be joining the world leader in social media management.”

Donovan joins Hootsuite from Sitecore, the global leader in web content management and digital experience management, where he served as Chief Technology Officer. He has extensive experience in both product management and engineering, including leadership roles at Microsoft Corporation, commerceserver.net, Ascentium Corporation (now Smith), and Cactus Commerce.

Hootsuite's Product Development and Technology team is expected to grow by 30% in 2019.

Hootsuite, the most widely used social media management platform, is trusted by more than 18 million people and employees at 80% of the Fortune 1000.

