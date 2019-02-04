TempWorks Software® Releases Out of the Box Staffing Software Solution for Staffing Businesses

EAGAN, Minn., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TempWorks Software, a premier staffing software provider for more than 20 years, is proud to announce the release of TempWorks Core™, an out of the box staffing software solution to meet the needs of small and growing staffing agencies. TempWorks Core offers a simplified workflow to streamline staffing operations. From recruiting and sales to back office functions, Core delivers the staffing tools to increase efficiency for staffing agencies with as few as one or two users.



“We are excited to deliver a suite of staffing tools to help small and growing staffing agencies become more efficient and scale for growth,” says David Dourgarian, CEO at TempWorks Software. “For the last decade, our development and leadership teams have explored opportunities to expand our products and services to support small business growth more effectively.”

With a cost-effective out of the box staffing software solution, small to medium-sized staffing agencies receive the basic tools necessary to manage candidates, create customer records, and fill orders. It also delivers the functionality to perform straightforward back office functions, such as standard invoicing and check calculations. At a low user cost per month and no long-term contract terms, TempWorks Core provides a cost-effective solution to help small staffing agencies increase productivity and profitability.

About TempWorks Software

Based in Eagan, Minnesota, independently-owned TempWorks Software has been a leading provider of staffing software solutions for more than 20 years. With an emphasis on exemplary client service, TempWorks consistently delivers innovative and cutting-edge technology to hundreds of temporary staffing agencies across the nation.

