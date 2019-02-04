Dry Shampoo Market to Expand with a CAGR of 6.2% due to Growing Demand for Natural and Advanced Hair Products, States TMR

Global Dry Shampoo Market Gaining Traction to Serve Needs of Fashion-conscious Consumers

Albany, New York, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) witnesses the global dry shampoo market has a highly competitive scenario. Some of the companies operating in the global dry shampoo market are The Unilever Group, Kao Corporation, The Procter and Gamble, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Revlon Inc., and L’Oreal SA. These players are the established players, which are increasingly investing for product development and the introduction of advanced products. these newer products in the market are offering opportunities for growth of the dry shampoo market.

According to TMR, the global dry shampoo market is estimated for the revenue of US$3,043.5 mn in the year 2017 to swell with a CAGR of 6.2% to attain revenue of US$4,110.6 mn over the forecast period from 2017 and 2022.

Based on the type, the spray form segment is assessed to account for 66.2% share in the overall dry shampoo market in the year 2017 and valued at US$2,016.3 mn in the year 2017. The segment is expected to expand with the CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. Based on the region, North American dry shampoo market is accounted for the leading revenue of US$853.4 mn in the year 2017 and is expected to account for a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Natural Hair Products to Propel Growth

The global dry shampoo market is gaining traction due to the growing working-class population coupled with growing demand for hair care products, which are easy to apply. The growing need for frequent hair washes along with growing awareness of the possible side effects of regular or chemical based shampoo is leading to the preference for natural ingredient based dry shampoo, which in turn is propelling the growth of the dry shampoo market. Growing brand endorsement by leading models and famous hair stylists are helping to replace the demand for natural hair products with chemical-based hair products.

Additionally, changing consumer preference and growing inclination toward the organic hair care products are propelling the growth of the dry shampoo market. In order to cater to this demand, the numerous hair care brands are introduced which are attracting a number of consumers. Additionally, these are not the harsh chemicals and benefit into the problems associated with strength and shiny hair is boosting demand and likely to propel the growth of the dry shampoo market.

Growing Hair Related Issues to Propel Growth of Market

Furthermore, rising hair related issues such as hair fall, dandruff, and other serious concerns are propelling demand for advanced shampoos. The rising prevalence of scalp and hair, related diseases are encouraging consumers to demand natural hair care solutions. The aforementioned factors are boosting the growth of the global dry shampoo market.

This information is encompassed in the report by TMR, titled “Dry Shampoo Market (Form Type - Spray Form and Powder Form; Function - Anti-Dandruff, Color Protection, and Hair Loss Protection; Demographic - Modern Trade, Convenience Store, Specialty Store, Drug Store, and Online) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025.”

For the study, the Dry Shampoo Market has been segmented as follows:

By Form Type

Spray Form

Powder Form

By Function

Anti-Dandruff

Color Protection

Hair Loss Protection

Others

By Demographic

Men

Women

Kids

By Distribution Channel

Modern Trade

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Drug Store

Online

Others

By Geography:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan Australia India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



