ReelTime Media Delivers on Baristas Super Bowl Ads at Game. Makes Advertising History and Connects Fans to Maroon 5

KENMORE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR) successfully delivered a series of ads at the Super Bowl for Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCPK:BCCI) and its's new EnrichaRoast CBD coffee, Baristas White Coffee, and a sponsored messaging portal to Maroon 5. Baristas EnrichaRoast CBD ads made history for the CBD industry becoming the first CBD ads ever to be seen at a Super Bowl. This historic event comes just over a month following Trumps signing of the FARM bill making CBD products federally legal and utilizes an innovative marketing technology.

The advertisements which were seen on over 50,000 digital screens on mobile devices, and cell phones at the stadium during the day of the game included three separate campaigns encompassing a variety of static images, two separate video commercials promoting Baristas that when clicked on allowed attendees to purchase directly with a special code, or message the band. One campaign for the EnrichaRoast CBD Coffee http://www.enricharoast.com/ , one for Baristas White coffee http://www.trywhitecoffee.com/ , and one giving fans a portal to the Halftime Headliner Maroon 5 http://baristas.tv/contactmaroon5/ .

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: “Thank you to all that made this possible. It is an honor to be able to introduce a product that is as pivotal in the movement to natural health through CBD as Baristas “EnrichaRoast CBD” to the Super Bowl audience. This is not only a milestone for Baristas but also to the brotherhood of CBD companies foraging an industry with such potential, in a new category that has just recently been made federally legal.”

Baristas EnrichaRoast CBD Coffee uses a proprietary technology introducing CBD to the beans after they are roasted and can be seen at www.baristas.tv . The Baristas White Coffee commercials that were shown featuring international Supermodel Front Montgomery https://www.frontmontgomery.com/ and recording artist Megs McLean https://megsmclean.com/ can be seen at www.trywhitecoffee.com Baristas recently confirmed that ads for its Baristas EnrichaRoast CBD coffee and its White Coffee featuring recording artist Megs McLean will be shown at the 2019 Grammys.

The media buys were made possible and were created via digital media frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTCPK: RLTR) www.reeltime.com whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. The CBD specific ads were placed through Canna Broadcast Media (OTCPK: CBMJ) www.cannabroadcastmedia.com that specializes in getting cannabis companies access to mainstream media to get the CBD ads approved. CBMJ is the only company that ReelTime Media will allow cannabis ads to be placed through on their networks or portals.

About Baristas Coffee Company: Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of “Grounded in Seattle” the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with kathy ireland, Sports Illustrated, 2019 Super Bowl, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, and other notable media.

