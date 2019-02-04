VirtualArmour to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference on March 17-19, 2019

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirtualArmour International Inc. (CSE:VAI) (F:3V3) (OTCQB: VTLR), a premier cybersecurity managed services provider, has been invited to present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference being held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California, on March 17-19, 2019.



The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. Last year, the ROTH Conference hosted close to 550 participating companies and more than 4,700 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high net worth investors.

VirtualArmour, CEO Russ Armbrust, is scheduled to present in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors held throughout the day on March 18-19. He will be joined by the company’s CFO, Michael Panec. They will be discussing VirtualArmour’s winning strategies for cybersecurity that are driving the growth of the company’s higher-margin managed services business.

VirtualArmour management will present via pre-recorded webinar, which will be available here and on the company’s website in the Investors section under Events and Presentations beginning two weeks prior to the conference.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with VirtualArmour, please contact your ROTH representative. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here .

About Roth Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com .

About VirtualArmour

VirtualArmour International is a global cybersecurity and managed services provider that delivers customized solutions to help businesses build, monitor, maintain and secure their networks.

The company maintains 24/7 client monitoring and service management with specialist teams located in its U.S. and UK-based security operation centers. Through partnerships with best-in-class technology providers, VirtualArmour delivers leading hardware and software solutions for customers that are both sophisticated and scalable, and backed by industry-leading customer service and experience. VirtualArmour’s proprietary CloudCastr client portal and prevention platform provides clients with unparalleled access to real-time reporting on threat levels, breach prevention and overall network security.

VirtualArmour services a wide range of clients, which include Fortune 500 companies and several industry sectors in over 30 countries across five continents. For further information, visit www.virtualarmour.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and U.S. securities laws. This press release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of VirtualArmour. Although VirtualArmour believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information as VirtualArmour cannot provide any assurance that it will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the success of this partnership, the future deal potential from this partnership, future interest in such partnerships, competitive risks and the availability of financing. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and VirtualArmour disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Company Contact

Russ Armbrust

CEO

VirtualArmour International Inc.

Tel (720) 644-0913

Email Contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact

