Global CBD Hemp Oil Market to Grow around US$ 1110 Mn by 2025 – QY Research, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest report released by QY Research titled," Global CBD Hemp Oil Market Insights, Forecast to 2025", for the projected period of 7-years (2018-2025), includes the forecast where the global market value for CBD Hemp Oil is expected to reach at US$ 1110 Mn by the end of 2025. The market is rising with an exponential CAGR of 28.3% during the anticipated period.



/EIN News/ -- The global market for CBD oil is escalating due to rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases across the globe. The market is growing with a colossal growth rate due to the rising frequencies of chronic diseases, rising expenditure on health, and escalating awareness among patients regarding depression and sleeping disorders.

Global CBD hemp oil Market : Drivers and Restraints

Technological advancements such as rising usage of the CBD hemp oil in the form of tincture, spray, and vape is expected to boost the demand for CBD hemp oil in the coming years. Rising concerns for various neurological disorders, increasing number of chronic diseases such as diabetes, and growing awareness for depression and stress among youngsters have led to increasing the usage of the CBD hemp oil in healthcare sector. In order to improve the immune system, CBD hemp oil is used as it increases the ability of a body to produce natural cannabinoids. All these factors help in growing the market for CBD hemp oil during the forecasted period. The CBD hemp oil also helps in the treatment of skin problems such as acne which has resulted into remarkable growth of the global market for CBD oil in the near future.

However, the high dose of the CBD hemp oil may cause a slight drop in blood pressure that can be related to dizziness and lightheadedness. High consumption of CBD oil may also cause the drowsiness which likely to create a negative impact on the growth of the CBD hemp oil market across the globe.

Global CBD hemp oil Market: Segmental Analysis

The market for CBD hemp oil is segmented into applications and product type. Based on the product type, the market is segmented into the inorganic source and organic source. The key applications of the global CBD oil market include Cosmetics Industry, Pharmaceuticals Industry, and Food Industry.

Global CBD hemp oil Market: Geographical Outlook

The market for CBD hemp oil is segmented into The Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Africa, and South America. In terms of production of the CBD hemp oil, North America and Europe are two significant regions which are leading the market. The Asia Pacific is also expected to grow due to the high per capita income of the consumer, rising population, and increasing chronic diseases among population over the anticipated period.

Global CBD hemp oil Market: Top Players

The market for CBD hemp oil has focused on the key players. Some of the key manufacturers operating in the global market for CBD hemp oil are NuLeaf Naturals, Kazmira, CBD American Shaman, CW Hemp/CW Botanicals, ENDOCA, Freedom Leaf, Pharmahemp, Green Roads, Cannavest, Medical Marijuana, HempLife Today, and Folium Biosciences.

