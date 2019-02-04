Inpixon in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor positioning and data analytics company, today announced the company has been recognized by Gartner, Inc., an independent research firm, in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global report. Inpixon's inclusion in the Magic Quadrant was based on Gartner's evaluation of Inpixon's ability to execute and completeness of vision.



According to the report1, the indoor positioning market is poised for growth. The report states, "By 2022, 65% of enterprises will require indoor location asset tracking (both people and equipment) to be part of all access layer infrastructure communication decisions (up from less than 10% today)."

"We're pleased to be acknowledged by Gartner, and we believe their research report validates our strategy and positioning, especially when it comes to delivering a full-featured, versatile indoor positioning solution," said Nadir Ali, Inpixon CEO. "The report notes that in their survey, 77% of respondents reported they have multiple location use cases. We feel that our experience echoes their finding, and it's one of the reasons our Indoor Positioning Analytics (IPA) utilizes software-defined radio technologies coupled with machine learning AI. We detect and locate nearly every wireless device and support multiple use cases. We also note customers' need for aggregation of location data to address all of the vertical market requirements, a need met by our open platform which can consume 3rd party beacons/tags and external data sources."

Vendor inclusion in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is based on a wide range of criteria including the organization's completeness of vision, which consists of market understanding, market strategy, sales strategy, offering (product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy, innovation, and geographic strategy.

To download a complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global report, please visit: https://intro.inpixon.info/inpixon-gartner-magic-quadrant-indoor-location-2019 .

1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Worldwide, by Tim Zimmerman, Annette Zimmermann, January 28, 2019.

About Inpixon

Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX) is a leader in Indoor Positioning Analytics (IPA). Inpixon IPA Sensors are designed to find all accessible cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth devices anonymously. Paired with a high-performance data analytics platform, this technology delivers visibility, security, and business intelligence on any commercial or government location worldwide. Inpixon’s products and professional services group help customers take advantage of mobile, big data, analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insight on IPA, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn , @InpixonHQ on Twitter, and visit inpixon.com .

