LIFESTART IS COMING TO STATE STREET

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeStart is thrilled to announce the grand opening of the fitness center at One North State. Originally built in the early 1900s to serve as the flagship for the Mandel Brothers department store, the building has recently undergone a major renovation under the leadership of Shorenstein Properties. As part of this renovation, the eastern half of the eleventh floor has been completely transformed into a state-of-the-art amenity wing, featuring a two-level, 8,000 square foot fitness center and an expansive common area lounge, which serves as a great place for tenant events (town halls, exhibitions or corporate events) or the perfect escape from the office for employees.Keeping true to the building’s original architecture, the industrial finishes and original exposed steel beams have created a chic and comfortable communal space where tenants can go to fit in a workout or to relax and mingle with coworkers.Lifestart was brought in to provide consulting and procurement services for the fitness center, and worked with TVS Design to develop this amazing extension of the amenity space. With a large emphasis on functional training, a 14-foot Eldorado climbing wall is the center piece with routes mapped for all levels of climbing enthusiasts. On the upper level overlooking the climbing wall, a line of Gym Rax training bays are positioned, offering a dedicated space for TRX training, Heavy Bag Training, and HIIT programs paired with MyZone heart rate technology.Life Fitness treadmills, arc trainers, power mills, recumbent bikes, and cross-trainers fill the two-level cardio space, each with a tablet-like interface offering a connected wellness experience. Spinning enthusiasts craving a virtual ride can hop on one of the three Peloton bikes also located on the upper level.Venturing into the “training” area of the gym, members can focus on their strength goals with Life Fitness selectorized and free weight equipment. A dedicated studio offers a curated package of inspiring group exercise classes led by some of the top fitness experts. Classes include yoga, Pilates, cycle, HIIT, and much more!The changing rooms are more boutique hotel than fitness center; with spa quality products, fluffy towels and refreshing showers, this space provides the perfect finish to each workout.Known as the Town Hall, the lounge area features communal seating areas, a library nook, stadium staircase seating, arcade games, shuffle board, full kitchen with bar counter, , and state-of-the-art AV technology including a large retractable projector screen. A roof deck renovation will complete the project in Spring 2019 offering breathtaking views of Lake Michigan.LifeStart plans to bring the vision further by creating a community among the tenants through its integrated amenity platform and expert staff. “This isn’t your run of the mill corporate gym. We are beautifully stocked with all the equipment you could ask for plus a climbing wall! My job is to engage as many people as possible and have a great time while doing it. We can’t wait to get started!” says David Hardin, the General Manager of the center.Movie nights, live music, rooftop yoga, and climbing wall workshops are just a few examples of what tenants can expect to enjoy.About LifeStartLifeStart has created the largest network of multi-tenant amenities – using social fitness to create a holistic experience that will enliven the mind, body and spirit. We are excited to partner with Shorenstein to help deliver a superb amenity backed by intuitive services, where each element is meticulously planned and executed to create the ultimate expression of luxury, perfectly balanced between pragmatism and sophistication.The opening of the One North State fitness center expands LifeStart's portfolio to 86 locations under management.To learn more about LifeStart visit www.lifestart.net About ShorensteinShorenstein is one of the country’s oldest and most respected real estate organizations active nationally in the ownership and management of high-quality office and residential properties. Due to its success over many years and multiple real estate cycles, Shorenstein has established its reputation as a creative and knowledgeable investor. The company is privately owned and is headquartered in San Francisco. The company’s current portfolio totals 21.3 million square feet in 16 markets, with a gross value of $7.1 billion.To learn more about Shorenstein visit www.shorenstein.com



