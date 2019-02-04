Uptick Newswire Hosts Alpine 4 Technologies on their Stock Day Podcast to Discuss the Company’s Explosive Growth and Recent Acquisitions

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd. ( ALPP ), a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of drivers, stabilizers and facilitators. CEO, Kent Wilson, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly to discuss the Company’s increasing revenue and recent acquisitions.



Jolly began the interview by sharing with listeners that the Company has produced incredible revenues over the past few years, including a 115% increase in the 3rd quarter revenue for 2018 compared to 2017.

Jolly then asked Wilson to explain what the company specializes in. Wilson explained, “Alpine 4 is a uniquely positioned, fast growing holding company”. He then elaborated, “Our business model is really geared around identifying companies that fit into one of three categories. You’re either a driver, a stabilizer, or a facilitator.”

Wilson then explained the differences between these types of companies and the value that each has to offer to the Company’s business model. He added, “Our greatest competitive advantage is being in a highly diversified business structure, but also synergistically oriented.”

Wilson explained that in order to maintain an edge over their competitors, they utilize their partnering companies to offer a wide selection of services. This allows them to provide a much more powerful and diversified combination of skills compared to others in its industry.

Jolly then inquired about the Company’s steadily growing revenue. Wilson shared that this organic growth was due to their unique business model, as well as the Company’s ability to maintain efficiency without the need of drastically expanding their staff.

Wilson then shared an update on its blockchain enabled Enterprise Business Operating System called SPECTRUMebos which allows the Company to carefully monitor its subsidiaries and focus on key metrics. Wilson expects that this system will become valuable for companies that are looking for a more comprehensive and cost-effective alternative to competing services like Oracle.

Wilson closed by sharing his excitement for the announcement of the Company’s acquisition of their first stabilizer company, Morris Sheet Metal Corporation, and encouraged listeners to find value in the Company’s innovative business model.

About Alpine 4 Technologies:

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, including brick and mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages. This unique perspective has culminated in the development of our Blockchain enabled Enterprise Business Operating System called SPECTRUMebos.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

