$175 Mn VOC Sensors and Monitors Market - Global Forecast to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "VOC Sensors and Monitors Market by Device Type (Sensors and Monitors), Application (Industrial Process Monitoring, Environmental Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring, and Leak Detection), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The overall market was valued at USD 134.7 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 175.9 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2018 and 2023. North America holds a major share of ~39% of the VOC sensors and monitors market.



On the basis of device type, the market has been segmented into monitors and sensors. The market for monitors was valued at USD 95.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 120.5 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2023. The growth of the VOC monitors market is attributed to the increasing use of these monitors in IOT and in other consumer electronics. Consumer electronics is a rapidly changing and dynamic industry with increasing competition among the market players.



Currently, the manufacturers of consumer electronics are under great pressure to bring unique and differentiated products into the market. VOC sensors can be the components that can be integrated into smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices to ensure safety for users from VOC gasses, at the same time bringing differentiation to these products by adding an extra feature to the electronic product.



Major players in the VOC sensors and monitors market include FIGARO, ams AG, Alphasense, Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Honeywell, Aeroqual, Siemens, Extech, and Global Detection Systems.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in VOC Sensors and Monitors Market

4.2 VOC Sensors and Monitors Market, By Application

4.3 VOC Sensors and Monitors Market in North America, By Country and Application

4.4 Regional Analysis: Growth Rate of VOC Sensors and Monitors Market, 2023

4.5 VOC Sensors and Monitors Market, By Device Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Enforcement of Occupational Health and Safety Regulations By Governments

5.1.1.2 Growing Awareness Regarding Controlled Air Quality

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Increasing Demand in Iot Applications

5.1.4 Challenges

5.2 Value Chain Analysis



6 VOC Sensor and Monitor Market, By Device Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sensors

6.2.1 VOC Sensor to Witness Higher Cagr in Market During Forecast Period

6.3 Monitors

6.3.1 VOC Monitors to Continue their Dominance During Forecast Period



7 VOC Sensors and Monitors Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Industrial Process Monitoring

7.2.1 Concern Regarding Industrial Labor Safety to Significantly Boost Adoption of VOC Monitors

7.3 Environmental Monitoring

7.3.1 Increasing Air Pollution Driving Market for Environmental Monitoring

7.4 Air Purification and Monitoring

7.4.1 Increasing Incidences of Respiratory Diseases to Drive Deployment of VOC Monitors in Air Purification and Monitors

7.5 Leak Detection

7.5.1 Underground Transportation, Chemicals Industries, and Commercial Buildings Drive Market for Leak Detection



8 VOC Sensors and Monitors Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 UK

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 APAC

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 India

8.4.5 Rest of APAC

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 South America

8.5.2 Middle East

8.5.3 Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis: VOC Sensors and Monitors Market

9.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

9.3.1 Product Launches

9.3.2 Acquisitions

9.3.3 Collaborations and Expansions



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 FIGARO Engineering Inc.

10.1.2 AMS AG

10.1.3 Alphasense

10.1.4 Honeywell

10.1.5 Siemens

10.1.6 Extech

10.1.7 Drgerwerk

10.1.8 Aeroqual

10.1.9 Global Detection Systems

10.1.10 USHIO, Inc.

10.2 Other Key Players

10.2.1 Spectrex Corporation

10.2.2 Compur Monitors GmbH & Co. KG

10.2.3 Riken Keiki Co., Ltd

10.2.4 GFG Instrumentation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s24qkd/175_mn_voc?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Sensors



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.