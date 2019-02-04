New Research Coverage Highlights Symantec, YY, Workiva, Exponent, Ferroglobe, and Mesoblast — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY), Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO), Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM), and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY), Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO), Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM), and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 31st, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

SYMANTEC CORPORATION (SYMC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Symantec's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Symantec reported revenue of $1,175.00MM vs $1,240.00MM (down 5.24%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.01 vs -$0.02. For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Symantec reported revenue of $4,834.00MM vs $4,019.00MM (up 20.28%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.85 vs -$0.17. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 9th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.18 and is expected to report on May 9th, 2019.

YY INC. (YY) REPORT OVERVIEW

YY's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, YY reported revenue of $597.04MM vs $464.78MM (up 28.46%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.47 vs $1.59 (down 7.55%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, YY reported revenue of $1,782.09MM vs $1,181.63MM (up 50.82%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.46 vs $3.89 (up 66.07%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.77. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.06 and is expected to report on March 4th, 2019.

WORKIVA INC. (WK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Workiva's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Workiva reported revenue of $60.87MM vs $52.07MM (up 16.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.25 vs -$0.34. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Workiva reported revenue of $207.87MM vs $178.65MM (up 16.36%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.07 vs -$1.08. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.34. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.95 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

EXPONENT, INC. (EXPO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Exponent's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Exponent reported revenue of $95.30MM vs $87.56MM (up 8.85%) and basic earnings per share $0.33 vs $0.28 (up 17.86%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Exponent reported revenue of $347.80MM vs $315.08MM (up 10.39%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.79 vs $0.90 (down 12.29%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 18th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.49 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2020.

FERROGLOBE PLC (GSM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ferroglobe's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Ferroglobe reported revenue of $526.84MM vs $451.63MM (up 16.65%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.01 vs -$0.02. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ferroglobe reported revenue of $1,741.69MM vs $1,576.04MM (up 10.51%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.00 vs -$1.97. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.03 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

MESOBLAST LIMITED (MESO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Mesoblast's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Mesoblast reported revenue of $11.64MM vs $1.17MM (up 891.23%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.20 vs -$0.08. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Mesoblast reported revenue of $17.34MM vs $2.41MM (up 618.95%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.38 vs -$0.96. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.87 and is expected to report on September 4th, 2019.

