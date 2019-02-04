$250+ Million Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market - Global Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market by Scanning Type (Area Scan and Line Scan), Technology (Cooled and Uncooled), Application (Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection, and Detection), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The SWIR market was valued at USD 134.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 258.3 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.87% from 2018 to 2024.



The light in the SWIR band is invisible to the human eye; hence, for imaging in this band, special cameras, known as SWIR cameras, are required. Lens and detector are the 2 most important components of an SWIR camera and account for a significant percentage of the total value of an SWIR camera.



Indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs), mercury cadmium telluride (HgCdTe), and indium antimonide (InSb) are among the types of SWIR detectors available in the SWIR market. SWIR technology can be seen used in various applications, such as security and surveillance, and monitoring and inspection.



The SWIR market has been segmented on the basis of scanning types, technologies, applications, verticals, and regions. On the basis of scaning type, the SWIR market has been segmented into area scan and line scan. On the basis of technologies, the SWIR market has been segmented into uncooled and cooled. SWIR products find use in industrial and nonindustrial verticals for various applications, including security and surveillance, monitoring and inspection, and detection.



The value chain of the SWIR market consists of 4 stagesresearch and development (R&D); component and product manufacturing; distribution, sales, and marketing; and end-user verticals. Major value addition takes place during the component and product manufacturing phase.



The high adoption of SWIR cameras for security and surveillance, and monitoring and inspection applications is the major driver for the SWIR market. In addition, increasing demand for SWIR cameras from APAC and rising penetration of SWIR cameras are expected to considerably boost the SWIR in the coming years.



FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR Systems, US), Sensors Unlimited, Inc. (Sensors Unlimited, US), Xenics NV (Xenics, Belgium), Allied Vision Technologies GmbH (Allied Vision Technologies, Germany), and New Imaging Technologies (New Imaging Technologies, France) are among the players operating in the SWIR market.



Product launch was the most adopted strategy of the overall growth strategies adopted by the key players operating in the market from 2016 to 2018.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in SWIR Market

4.2 SWIR Market, By Technology

4.3 SWIR Market in North America, By Country and Application

4.4 SWIR Market, By Scanning Type

4.5 SWIR Market, By Country (2018)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Military and Defense Vertical Drives the Growth of SWIR Market

5.2.1.2 SWIR Line Scan Cameras Beneficial for Machine Vision Applications

5.2.1.3 Increasing Penetration of SWIR Cameras in Commercial Vertical

5.2.1.4 High Popularity of Ingaas SWIR Cameras

5.2.1.5 Development of Technologically Advanced SWIR Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Regulations on Import and Export of Infrared Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Expansion of Application Areas of SWIR Cameras

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of SWIR Cameras

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 SWIR Market, By Scanning Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Area Scan

6.3 Line Scan



7 SWIR Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cooled Infrared Imaging

7.3 Uncooled Infrared Imaging



8 SWIR Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Security and Surveillance

8.3 Monitoring and Inspection

8.4 Detection



9 SWIR Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Industrial

9.2.1 Aerospace

9.2.2 Electronics and Semiconductors

9.2.3 Glass

9.2.4 Food & Beverages

9.2.5 Others

9.3 Nonindustrial

9.3.1 Military and Defense

9.3.2 Civil Infrastructure

9.3.3 Medical

9.3.4 Scientific Research



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Rest of APAC

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 South America

10.5.2 Middle East and Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis: SWIR Market

11.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.3.1 Product Launches

11.3.2 Expansions and Partnerships

11.3.3 Others



12 Company Profiles



Allied Vision Technologies

C-Thermal

Episenors

Flir Systems

Fluxdata

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Hgh Infrared Systems

Infratec

Intevac

Ircameras

New Imaging Technologies

Opgal Optronic Industries

Photon Etc.

Photonic Science

Princeton Infrared Technologies

Princeton Instruments

Raptor Photonics

Sensors Unlimited

Sofradir

Xenics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4258vf/250_million?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Medical Imaging, Optoelectronics , Video Surveillance



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.