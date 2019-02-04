Mamma Chia Celebrates 10th Anniversary with New Leadership and Innovation

Company Marks 10 years of Spreading the Magic of Chia® with veteran leadership and trendsetting innovation

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mamma Chia, creator and leading brand of chia-based beverages and snacks, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Founded in 2009, the company exploded onto the scene with the first-to-market chia seed beverage that brought an entirely new drinking and nutritional experience to consumers.



Mamma Chia announces the launch of their organic Chia Protein Smoothies that will be available at retailers in April. Chia Protein Smoothies boast a delightfully smooth consistency, inviting new consumers to the Mamma Chia franchise. With 1200mg of Omega-3, 13g of plant-based protein, 2100mg of MCT and only 9g of sugar, Chia Protein Smoothies are a nutrient-rich combination and are available in three delicious 10oz. varieties including Tropical Mango, Mixed Berry and Strawberry Banana.



“I am so incredibly grateful for all of the love and support we have received over the past decade,” says Janie Hoffman, Founder and CEO. “Over the last ten years, I’ve watched Mamma Chia grow from a tasty beverage that was developed in my kitchen to now being a category innovator and leader. Celebrating our tenth anniversary is a true testament to the Magic of Chia and all of the beautiful souls who have believed in us every step of the way. We are thrilled to continue spreading the love of chia with lots of exciting innovative products that will power us to the next level.”

Propelling Mamma Chia to that next level and joining the executive team is Sam Blankenship, who brings deep industry knowledge and relationships and takes on the role of President.

“Mamma Chia is experiencing continued growth into new channels and categories,” says Hoffman. “Sam’s proven track record in strategic leadership in addition to his strong entrepreneurial spirit makes him the perfect fit to lead our Mamma Chia team as our new President.”

Prior to joining Mamma Chia, Blankenship served as Senior Vice President of Sales for Twinlab, a leading vitamins and supplements company. With thirty years of experience across all classes of trade, his extensive background is deeply rooted in the consumer-packaged goods industry with a focus on “better for you” brands and health & wellness. Blankenship has held various executive positions at Snack It Forward building their plant-based snacking brands, South Beach Diet Corporation that was acquired by Nutrisystem in 2015 and Prestige Brands a platform build-up that was acquired by Prestige Brands Holdings in 2004. He has also led Sales and Business Development teams at Advantage Sales & Marketing.

“Janie and the Mamma Chia team have built a phenomenal brand and portfolio of innovative products,” says Blankenship. “In all my years of experience in the industry, I have never been more thrilled to join a brand than I am with Mamma Chia. I am honored to be taking on this role and leading such a talented and passionate group of people. I look forward to supporting Janie and the team to deliver on strategic action plans and further our growth.”

In addition to the new Chia Protein Smoothies, Mamma Chia will also be introducing two new functional Chia Squeeze lines that will hit shelves later this year.

About Mamma Chia

Mamma Chia is a conscious and sustainable company with a mission to share the Magic of Chia through delicious, nutrient-rich, organic foods and beverages powered by chia. Founded in 2009, Mamma Chia is a category innovator and maker of the first-to-market chia beverage. Other products include Chia Squeeze Vitality Snacks, Chia Energy Beverages and Chia Seeds.

Mamma Chia was created by Founder and CEO, Janie Hoffman, in the kitchen of her small rural farm outside of San Diego and was honored by Beverage World as a “Disrupter”. The company was also selected as a Breakout Brand by Beverage World and as Best Retail Brand by Nutritional Outlook. Mamma Chia is a member of 1% for the Planet and a Certified B Corporation and believes that business can be a force for good by honoring and uplifting both people and planet.

Mamma Chia is available in grocery stores and natural food markets in the United States including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Safeway, Albertsons, Whole Foods, Sprouts and Publix. Mamma Chia is also available in Canada and other countries full of chia lovers. For more information, visit www.MammaChia.com or Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

Contact:

Juliet Blake

juliet@mammachia.com

