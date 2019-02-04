Global Renewable Chemicals Market Report 2019: Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2024 with Profiles of 100+ Key Companies
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Renewable Chemicals in US$ Million by the following Product and End-Use Segments:
Product Segments
- Renewable Alcohols
- Renewable Polymers
- Others
End-Use Segments
- Environment
- Food & Beverage
- Consumer Healthcare
- Industrial
- Garments & Textiles
- Automotive
- Others
The report profiles 109 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Amyris, Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Avantium Technologies
- BASF SE
- BioAmber, Inc.
- Braskem
- Cargill Incorporated
- CJ CheilJedang
- Corbion NV
- DowDuPont
- DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC
- Eastman Chemicals Company
- Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.
- Enerkem, Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Genomatica, Inc.
- Gevo, Inc.
- GreenField Ethanol, Inc.
- LanzaTech, Inc.
- Myriant Corporation
- NatureWorks LLC
- Novamont SpA
- Novozymes A/S
- PureVision Technology Inc.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc.
- Rivertop Renewables, Inc.
- Royal DSM NV
- Solazyme Industrials
- Solvay
- Verdezyne, Inc.
- Virent, Inc.
- ZeaChem, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Renewable Chemicals: Eco-Friendly, Sustainable and Clean Alternatives to Conventional Chemicals
Towards a Green Chemical Industry: Tremendous Growth Opportunities for Renewable Chemicals
Commercially Produced Renewable Chemicals: Brief Description of Commercial Applications for Glycerol; Succinic Acid; 1,3 -Propanedio; 1,4-butanediol; Sodium Laureth Sulphate and Methyl Ester Sulphonate; and Fumaric Acid
Europe and the US: The Largest Renewable Chemicals Markets Worldwide
Industrial Biotechnology: Key Enabler of Renewable Chemicals Growth in the EU
Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth
Renewable Chemistry: A Much Sought After Research Field
Factors Driving the Shift towards a Bio-Based Economy
Production Scenario
Renewable Chemicals: Improving GDP Growth Provides Optimistic Market Outlook
Competitive Landscape
Key Research Initiatives of Major Players in Select Renewable Chemicals for Various Applications: 2013-14
What Does It Take to Survive in the Marketplace?
Brand Owner Leadership Drives Growth
Investment Scenario in Renewable Chemicals and Industrial Biotechnology
Investments: Critical for Green Development
Venture Capital Investments Continue to Slowdown
Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green Investment
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Increasing Focus on Environment Friendly Chemicals: A Strong Growth Driver
Rising Prominence of Green' Production Technologies to Boost Market Demand
Biorefineries Grow in Prominence
Sustainability: Order of the Day
Renewable Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Industrial Biotechnology: The Next Generation Technology for Developing Renewable Chemicals
Russian Researchers Develop Biopolymer for 3D Printing
Favorable Government Policies Promote Market Penetration
Regulations/Policies Supporting Bio-Based Chemicals in the US, Canada, and the EU
Excessive Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Growth Driver
Lignin: One of the Fastest Growing Renewable Feedstocks
Increasing Usage in Aromatic Fine Chemicals Production Drives Demand for Lignin
Biomass: The Largest Renewable Resource
Marine Biomass Exhibits Increased Usage in Diverse Industries
Algae: The Next Generation Renewable Feedstock?
Biomass-to-Chemicals Conversion: Challenges to Reckon with
Renewable Alcohols: The Largest Revenue Contributor
Renewable Chemicals and Biofuels: Essential for Securing Future Energy Needs
Ethanol Spearheads Renewable Chemicals Market Growth
Global Demand for Cellulosic Ethanol Gains Momentum
Renewable Methanol as Alternative Fuel: Larger Scope
Biofuel Wastes: A Potential Renewable Feedstock
Renewable Chemicals to Drive Future Growth in Bio-fuels Market
Booming Shale Gas Extraction Benefits Market Growth
Renewable Platform Chemicals Witness Robust Growth in Demand
Itaconic Acid: Fully Sustainable and One of the Most Promising Platform Chemicals
Key Statistical Findings
Succinic Acid: Renewable Chemical with Huge Market Potential
Bio-Succinic Acid: Facilitating Commoditization of Renewables
Cost Benefits of Bio-Succinic Acid
Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block for Polyurethane
Bio-Succinic Acid
Competitive Landscape
Bio-Succinic Acid Evolves as An Attractive market for Chemical Companies
Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio- Based Chemicals and Biofuels
Contribution of Synthetic Biology to Renewable Chemicals
Synthetic Biology Products with Future Commercial Potential: Brief Description of Application, Product and Companies Involved
Synthesis of Acetic Acid from Bio-based Materials Gathers Momentum
Bio-Epichlorohydrin: A Niche Renewable Chemical
Biocatalysts Witness Greater Demand from Chemistry Related Industries
Spiraling Demand for Renewable Polymers Strengthens Market Prospects
Biodegradable Polymers: An Economically Viable Substitute for Conventional Polymers
Starch: An Omnipresent Ingredient
Starch in Green Products
Bioplastics Fast Replacing Conventional Petrochemical Based Plastics
Acetic Acid: The Green Building Blocks of Eco-friendly Plastics
Biodegradable and Compostable Plastics Fuel Demand for Renewable Chemicals
Demand for Eco-Friendly Materials Boost Growth in Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market
Bio-based Polyurethane (PU) Market
Gaining Momentum over Conventional PU
Key Challenges & Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of Renewable Chemicals
A Straight Talk about the Market's Future
Renewable Chemicals: An Uphill Task for Producers
Market Barriers
Cost Competition from Traditional Sources
Lack of Smooth B2B Integration Restrains Market Growth
Carbon Capture
Rising Concerns over Natural Resource Depletion May Eclipse Renewable Projects
High Costs of Commercialization
Barriers to Commercialization at Different Levels
3. END-USE APPLICATION INDUSTRIES: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE
Rising Automotive Production to Propel Demand for Renewable Chemicals
Rubber Manufacturing: Emerging Application Area for Renewable Chemicals
Demand for Renewable Chemicals from Consumer Healthcare Sector Goes Up
Positive Outlook for the Healthcare Industry Signals Prospects
Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock
Renewable Chemicals Witness Increased Usage in Food Packaging Materials
Renewable Chemicals Gain Acceptance in Industrial/ Manufacturing Sector
Renewable Chemicals in Garments and Textiles
Environment Related Applications of Renewable Chemicals
Construction: An Emerging End-Use Market for Renewable Materials
Green Building Concept Goes Global
Recovering Construction Sector Worldwide to Spur Market Growth
Renewable Chemicals in Sporting Goods
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Advantages of Renewable Chemicals
Renewable Chemical and the Reference Petrochemical
Historical Perspective
Applications of Renewable Chemicals
Classification by Product Segment
Renewable Alcohols
Renewable Ketones
Renewable Organic Acids
Renewable Polymers
What are the Different Feedstock Options?
Sugars
Starch
Lignocellulose
Plant Oil
Other Feedstocks
Renewable Chemicals Market by Class
C2 Renewable Chemicals
C3 Renewable Chemicals
C4 Renewable Chemicals
Renewable Chemicals by Class
C2, C3 and C4
Key Renewable Chemicals Technologies
Types of Manufacturing Processes
Fermentation of Sugar and Starch Crops
Lignocellosic Biomass Fermentation
Biotechnological Process
Thermochemical Process
Synthetic Process
Hybrid Process
Platform Chemicals: A Key Segment
Biochemicals
Polymers: A Key End-Use
Methods of Deriving Bio-Polymers
Types of Biodegradable Polymers
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Genomatica Launches GENO BG Biobased Process Technology
Eastman Launches Eastman TREVA Engineering Bioplastic
NatureWorks Unveils Ingeo Renewable Advanced Plastic
Corbion Unveils Luminy PLA Bioplastics Range
Green Biologics and Acme Hardesty Introduce Bio-based Esters
DuPont and ADM Unveil Breakthrough Process
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
BASF Establishes New Biocatalyzed Acrylamide Production Facility in Nanjing
Eastman Licenses FDCA to Origin Materials
Enerkem Commences Commercial Production of Cellulosic Ethanol in Edmonton
Eastman Gains USDA Certification for TREVA Engineering Bioplastic
Greenfield Global Evaluates Expansion of Biofuel Production in Canada
Croda Takes Over Enza Biotech
Indian Oil and LanzaTech to Build Refinery Off Gas-to- Bioethanol Production Facility in India
Sappi to Acquire Xylex and Versalac Technologies from Plaxica
Avantium Inks Contract with AkzoNobel for Pilot Biorefinery Plant in Netherlands
Rivertop Renewables Gains European REACH Registration for Sodium Glucarate
GreenField Specialty Alcohols Adopts New Name, Greenfield Global
Ineos Acquires Oil & Gas Business of Dong Energy
Gevo and HCS Ink Supply Agreement for Renewable Isooctane
BASF Venture Capital Invests in P2 Science
Metabolix Sells Biopolymer Assets CJ CheilJedang
Leaf Resources Evaluates Bio-Refinery for Renewable Chemicals
Corbion and Kraton Obtain European Certification for Biobased Products
Total and Corbion Form Bioplastics JV
Corbion Commences Construction of PLA Bioplastics Polymerization Plant in Thailand
Verdezyne Inks Distribution Agreement with Aceto for BIOLON DDDA
Tesoro to Take Over Virent
Enerkem Gains ISCC Certification for Biomethanol Production Plant in Edmonton
ADM Announces Renewable Natural Gas Project
BASF and Avantium to Establish JV for FDCA and PEF
Aemetis Acquires Rights to LanzaTech's Patented Technology
Verdezyne and Connell Ink Distribution Agreement
Green Biologics and Caldic Ink Distribution Agreement
Renewable Energy Group Takes Over Sanimax Energy
Virent and Tesoro in Strategic Collaboration for Virent's BioForming Technology
LanzaTech Collaborates with Global Bioenergies
Versalis and Genomatica to Produce bio-BR
INVISTA and LanzaTech Develop Metabolic Toolkit for Bio- derived Butadiene Production
Gevo and ValvTect Collaborate for Isobutanol Fuel Blends
Renewable Energy Group Takes Over Imperium Renewables
BioAmber Establishes Succinic Acid Plant in Sarnia
Genomatica and Cargill Enter into Collaboration Agreement for Renewable Chemical Production
DuPont and NTL Ink Licensing Agreement
ArcelorMittal, LanzaTech and Primetals to Build Facility for Bioethanol Production from Waste Gases
Verdezyne Bags USDA Certified Biobased Certification for BIOLON Dodecanedioc Acid
Verdezyne Inks Distribution Agreement with Will & Co
Gevo and Alaska Airlines Sign Strategic Alliance Agreement
Cargill Acquires Fermentation Technology of OPX Biotechnologies
Gevo Commences Sale of Renewable Isobutanol to Brenntag Canada
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
