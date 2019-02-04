Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (ALPP) Reveals its Latest Acquisition: Morris Sheet Metal, Corp and JT Spiral, Inc.

PHOENIX, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine 4 Technologies (OTCQB: ALPP) continued with its DSF acquisition strategy today with the announcement that it has completed the acquisition of Morris Sheet Metal, Corp and JT Spiral (MSM). Alpine 4 took effective control of the companies on January 1st, 2019. These acquisitions are the first for Alpine 4's construction services holdings portfolio.



/EIN News/ -- About Morris Sheet Metal and JT Spiral: The companies were established in 1992 and mainly service large industrial clientele in the food manufacturing industry. Their services include design, fabrication and installation of dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, water furnaces and much more.

Kent B. Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4, had this to say: "We're excited about adding Morris Sheet Metal and JT Spiral to the Alpine 4 family. The addition of these companies will immediately impact Q1 earnings. Both Morris Sheet Metal and JT Spiral are expected to have significant roles as a Stabilizers in the Alpine 4 umbrella of companies.”

About Alpine 4 Technologies:

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick and mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other with the ability to have collaboration across varying industries that spawns new ideas and creates fertile ground for competitive advantages. This unique perspective has culminated in the development of our Blockchain enabled Enterprise Business Operating System called SPECTRUMebos.

Contact: For more information regarding this press release, please contact Mr. Ian Kantrowitz Director of IR at iank@alpine4.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.



