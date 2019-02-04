Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Yum China, Tractor Supply, International Flavors & Fragrances, MacroGenics, Teekay Tankers, and WEX — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC), Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF), MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC), Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF), MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. All information in this release was accessed January 31st, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC. (YUMC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Yum China's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Yum China reported revenue of $2,212.00MM vs $2,130.00MM (up 3.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.53 vs $0.46 (up 15.22%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Yum China reported revenue of $7,144.00MM vs $6,752.00MM (up 5.81%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.04 vs $1.36 (down 23.53%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.69 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2020.

TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY (TSCO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Tractor Supply's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Tractor Supply reported revenue of $1,881.63MM vs $1,721.70MM (up 9.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.96 vs $0.73 (up 31.51%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Tractor Supply reported revenue of $7,256.38MM vs $6,779.58MM (up 7.03%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.31 vs $3.29 (up 0.61%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.24 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2020.

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES, INC. (IFF) REPORT OVERVIEW

International Flavors & Fragrances' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, International Flavors & Fragrances reported revenue of $907.55MM vs $872.94MM (up 3.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.18 vs $1.39 (down 15.11%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, International Flavors & Fragrances reported revenue of $3,398.72MM vs $3,116.35MM (up 9.06%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.73 vs $5.07 (down 26.43%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.40. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.63 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

MACROGENICS, INC. (MGNX) REPORT OVERVIEW

MacroGenics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, MacroGenics reported revenue of $20.80MM vs $1.66MM (up 1,150.63%) and basic earnings per share -$0.81 vs -$1.28. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, MacroGenics reported revenue of $157.74MM vs $91.88MM (up 71.68%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.54 vs -$1.69. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.80. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$3.90 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

TEEKAY TANKERS LTD. (TNK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Teekay Tankers' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Teekay Tankers reported revenue of $175.92MM vs $91.24MM (up 92.81%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.07 vs -$0.12. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Teekay Tankers reported revenue of $431.18MM vs $550.54MM (down 21.68%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.31 vs $0.40. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.04 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

WEX INC. (WEX) REPORT OVERVIEW

WEX's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, WEX reported revenue of $382.69MM vs $324.00MM (up 18.11%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.33 vs $0.79 (up 68.35%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, WEX reported revenue of $1,250.55MM vs $1,018.46MM (up 22.79%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.73 vs $1.49 (up 150.34%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.31. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.17 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

