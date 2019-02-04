National Holdings Announces Addition of Arthur R. Hogan to Management Team as Managing Director, Chief Market Strategist

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) (“National” or the “Company”), a leading full service independent brokerage, investment banking, trading and asset management firm providing diverse services including tax preparation, today announced the addition of Arthur (“Art”) R. Hogan, III to National as Managing Director, Chief Market Strategist. Mr. Hogan joins National with over three decades of financial market experience, primarily focused on the US equity markets.



Michael Mullen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of National stated, “Art is a capital markets expert of the highest caliber and we are extremely pleased to welcome him to the National team. Over the past 30 years Art has developed a deep understanding of the capital markets business. With volatility returning to markets due to interest rate changes, political uncertainty and trade skirmishes among many other things, Art’s thoughtful viewpoint is an invaluable resource to our over 700 registered financial professionals in service to their clients.”

Arthur Hogan added, “I believe in the team at National and have been impressed by the transformation the company has made over the recent years. This business is about service to clients. I look forward to my part in helping our advisors navigate these volatile markets to best serve our clients. This is an exciting time to be at National.”



About Arthur Rush Hogan, III

Mr. Arthur Rush Hogan, III, joins National as Managing Director, Chief Market Strategist after serving as Director of Research and Chief Market Strategist for B. Riley FBR, Inc., Research Division. Prior to this, he served as the Director of Equity Research since April 2015 and a Chief Market Strategist since March 2014 at Wunderlich Securities Inc., Research Division. Prior to this Mr. Hogan held a variety of senior roles at major investment firms including Lazard Capital Markets, Jefferies LLC, Dean Witter and Morgan Stanley. Mr. Hogan began his career as a Floor Broker at the Boston Stock Exchange. His financial industry career spans 30 years during which he has concentrated on the United States equity markets. Mr. Hogan previously served as a member of the Board of Governors of Boston Stock Exchange, Inc., and a member of the Board of Directors of NASDAQ OMX BX, Inc. Mr. Hogan frequently appears in live interviews on CNBC, FOX Business and Bloomberg TV and is quoted regularly in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Financial Times, Yahoo Finance and many other outlets across the globe.

About National Holdings Corporation

National Holdings Corporation (NHLD) is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that, through its affiliates, provides a range of services, including independent retail brokerage and advisory services, investment banking, institutional sales and trading, equity research, financial planning, market making, tax preparation, insurance, to corporations, institutions, high net-worth and retail investors. With over 1000 advisors, registered reps, traders, sales associates and corporate staff, National Holdings operates through various subsidiaries including National Securities Corporation, National Asset Management, Inc., National Insurance Corporation, National Tax and Financial Services Inc. (Gilman Ciocia, Inc.) and GC Capital Corporation. Formed as a holding company in 1999, National Holdings’ largest subsidiary National Securities Corporation has been in business since 1947. National Holdings is headquartered in New York and Florida. For more information, visit www.yournational.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions about the Company, its current and prospective portfolio investments, and its industry. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Actual developments and results are likely to vary materially from these estimates and projections as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in National’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and National undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.



CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

Email: ir@nhldcorp.com

Telephone: +1 212 554 4351



