Global Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2019

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) in US$ Thousand by the following Product Types:
- Plug-In
- Hard-Wired
- Line Cord
The report also analyzes the Global market by the following End-Use Sectors:
- Communication
- Consumer
- Others
The report profiles 88 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABB (Switzerland)
- Advanced Protection Technologies Inc. (US)
- Belkin international Inc. (US)
- Bourns Inc. (US)
- DEHN + SOHNE GmbH + Co. KG (Germany)
- Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland)
- Emerson Electric Co. (US)
- General Electric Company (US)
- Hubbell Incorporated (US)
- Legrand (France)
- Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. (US)
- Mersen (France)
- Novaris Pty Ltd. (Australia)
- OBO BETTERMANN GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- REV Ritter GmbH (Germany)
- Schneider Electric (France)
- Thomas & Betts Power Solutions LLC (US)
- Tripp Lite (US)
- Weidmller GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Curtain Raiser
Ideal Surge Protector
Key Characteristics
Surge Protection Devices Market to Experience Healthy Growth
Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific Exhibits Strong Performance
Hard-Wired SPD
Largest Product Market
Analysis by End-use Sector
Stiff Competition in a Fragmented Market
Competitive Insights
Pure-play SPD Manufacturers Face Off with Large Diversified Electrical Equipment Makers
2. MARKET GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
Outdoor LED Lighting
Crucial SPD Market
Advanced Series Mode Technology Catching on
Demand Prevails for SPDs as Shields against Environment- Induced Voltage Surges
SPD Market
A Key Beneficiary of the Microprocessor Revolution
Advanced Surge Protection Devices Enhance Reliability of Life Safety Systems
High Costs Associated with Equipment Downtime Motivates Deployment of SPDs
Hassle Free Installation and Lower Maintenance Encourages Deployments
Developing Economies Offer Opportunities on a Platter
Prices Come Under Pressure
Commercial Sector to Hog the Limelight
Older Generation SPDs Pose Risk of Unsafe Failure
Appliances Makers Reticent to Integrate SPDs in Devices
International Copper Prices Influence Fortunes of SPD Manufacturers
Innovative Surge Protection Devices
Select Wall-Mounted Surge Protectors
Popular Surge Protectors and Power Strips
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Transient Voltage Surges
Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)
SPD versus Surge Arresters
Standards
Classifications of SPDs
Classification based on UL Specifications
Type 1 SPDs
Type 2 SPDs
Type 3 SPDs
Type 1, Type 2 or Type 3 Component Assembly SPDs (Component Recognized)
Type 4 SPDs
Type 5 SPD (Component Recognized)
Classification Based on ANSI/IEEE Standards
Category A
Category B
Category C
Classification on the Basis of Enabling Technology
Types of SPD Devices with Major Advantages and Disadvantages
Shielded Cables & Twisted Wires SPD Devices
Clamping SPD Devices
Types of SPD Clamping Devices with Major Advantages, Disadvantages and Applications
Metal Oxide Varistor based SPD
Silicon Avalanche Diode based SPD or Zener Diodes
Filter SPD Devices
Low Pass Filter
Types of SPD Filter Devices with Major Advantages, Disadvantages and Applications
Crowbar SPD Devices
Gas Discharge Tube based SPD
Types of SPD Crowbar Devices with Major Advantages, Disadvantages and Applications
Hybrids or Multiple-Protection SPDs
Classification of SPDs based on Product Form
Line Cord SPDs
Plug-In SPDs
Hard-Wired SPD
Receptacle Hard-wired
Residential Hard-wired
Dedicated Load Hard-wired
Electrical Distribution Protection Hard-wired
Surge Protectors vs Power Strips
4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS
Eaton to Introduce Heavy Duty Safety Switches with Surge Protection
Eaton Introduces New Modular Surge Protection Device
Targus Unveils SmartSurge4 Protector with Two USB Ports
Honeywell Introduces Platinum Series Surge Protectors
Tripp Lite Expands its Line of Protect It Surge Protectors
Protek Introduces Low Cost Surge Protection Devices
Eaton Unveils New SPC Series Surge Protective Device
Honeywell Introduces Smart Connectivity Devices
Intermatic Releases SPD with Consumable Modules
Middle Atlantic Products Introduces Compact SPD
API Introduces High-Voltage HEMP Filters
Eaton's Bussmann Offers New DC SPD
Phoenix Contact Launches SHDSL Surge Protection System
Netshield SA Introduces All-New Surge Protection System
Bourns Launches SPD for Signal Applications
Mersen Launches New Range of IEC Surge Protection Devices
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Legrand Takes Over Milestone AV Technologies
Emerson Network Power Spins-off Power Business
Emerson Network Power Merges APT Surge Protectors into ASCO Power Product Line
ILSCO Takes Over Surge Suppression Incorporated
HermanProAV Enters Distribution Partnership with SurgeX
Weidmuller and Iskra Zacite Form SPD Joint Venture
ESP/SurgeX Takes over SurgeX International
ESP/SurgeX Becomes Member of STAR Program
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 88 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 112)
- The United States (39)
- Canada (2)
- Europe (51)
- France (8)
- Germany (14)
- The United Kingdom (8)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (4)
- Rest of Europe (16)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)
- Africa (5)
