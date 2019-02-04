Global Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) in US$ Thousand by the following Product Types:



Plug-In

Hard-Wired

Line Cord

The report also analyzes the Global market by the following End-Use Sectors:



Communication

Consumer

Others

The report profiles 88 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ABB (Switzerland)

Advanced Protection Technologies Inc. (US)

Belkin international Inc. (US)

Bourns Inc. (US)

DEHN + SOHNE GmbH + Co. KG (Germany)

Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland)

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

General Electric Company (US)

Hubbell Incorporated (US)

Legrand (France)

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. (US)

Mersen (France)

Novaris Pty Ltd. (Australia)

OBO BETTERMANN GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

REV Ritter GmbH (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Thomas & Betts Power Solutions LLC (US)

Tripp Lite (US)

Weidmller GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Curtain Raiser

Ideal Surge Protector

Key Characteristics

Surge Protection Devices Market to Experience Healthy Growth

Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Exhibits Strong Performance

Hard-Wired SPD

Largest Product Market

Analysis by End-use Sector

Stiff Competition in a Fragmented Market

Competitive Insights

Pure-play SPD Manufacturers Face Off with Large Diversified Electrical Equipment Makers



2. MARKET GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES

Outdoor LED Lighting

Crucial SPD Market

Advanced Series Mode Technology Catching on

Demand Prevails for SPDs as Shields against Environment- Induced Voltage Surges

SPD Market

A Key Beneficiary of the Microprocessor Revolution

Advanced Surge Protection Devices Enhance Reliability of Life Safety Systems

High Costs Associated with Equipment Downtime Motivates Deployment of SPDs

Hassle Free Installation and Lower Maintenance Encourages Deployments

Developing Economies Offer Opportunities on a Platter

Prices Come Under Pressure

Commercial Sector to Hog the Limelight

Older Generation SPDs Pose Risk of Unsafe Failure

Appliances Makers Reticent to Integrate SPDs in Devices

International Copper Prices Influence Fortunes of SPD Manufacturers

Innovative Surge Protection Devices

Select Wall-Mounted Surge Protectors

Popular Surge Protectors and Power Strips



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Transient Voltage Surges

Surge Protection Devices (SPDs)

SPD versus Surge Arresters

Standards

Classifications of SPDs

Classification based on UL Specifications

Type 1 SPDs

Type 2 SPDs

Type 3 SPDs

Type 1, Type 2 or Type 3 Component Assembly SPDs (Component Recognized)

Type 4 SPDs

Type 5 SPD (Component Recognized)

Classification Based on ANSI/IEEE Standards

Category A

Category B

Category C

Classification on the Basis of Enabling Technology

Types of SPD Devices with Major Advantages and Disadvantages

Shielded Cables & Twisted Wires SPD Devices

Clamping SPD Devices

Types of SPD Clamping Devices with Major Advantages, Disadvantages and Applications

Metal Oxide Varistor based SPD

Silicon Avalanche Diode based SPD or Zener Diodes

Filter SPD Devices

Low Pass Filter

Types of SPD Filter Devices with Major Advantages, Disadvantages and Applications

Crowbar SPD Devices

Gas Discharge Tube based SPD

Types of SPD Crowbar Devices with Major Advantages, Disadvantages and Applications

Hybrids or Multiple-Protection SPDs

Classification of SPDs based on Product Form

Line Cord SPDs

Plug-In SPDs

Hard-Wired SPD

Receptacle Hard-wired

Residential Hard-wired

Dedicated Load Hard-wired

Electrical Distribution Protection Hard-wired

Surge Protectors vs Power Strips



4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS

Eaton to Introduce Heavy Duty Safety Switches with Surge Protection

Eaton Introduces New Modular Surge Protection Device

Targus Unveils SmartSurge4 Protector with Two USB Ports

Honeywell Introduces Platinum Series Surge Protectors

Tripp Lite Expands its Line of Protect It Surge Protectors

Protek Introduces Low Cost Surge Protection Devices

Eaton Unveils New SPC Series Surge Protective Device

Honeywell Introduces Smart Connectivity Devices

Intermatic Releases SPD with Consumable Modules

Middle Atlantic Products Introduces Compact SPD

API Introduces High-Voltage HEMP Filters

Eaton's Bussmann Offers New DC SPD

Phoenix Contact Launches SHDSL Surge Protection System

Netshield SA Introduces All-New Surge Protection System

Bourns Launches SPD for Signal Applications

Mersen Launches New Range of IEC Surge Protection Devices



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Legrand Takes Over Milestone AV Technologies

Emerson Network Power Spins-off Power Business

Emerson Network Power Merges APT Surge Protectors into ASCO Power Product Line

ILSCO Takes Over Surge Suppression Incorporated

HermanProAV Enters Distribution Partnership with SurgeX

Weidmuller and Iskra Zacite Form SPD Joint Venture

ESP/SurgeX Takes over SurgeX International

ESP/SurgeX Becomes Member of STAR Program



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 88 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 112)

The United States (39)

Canada (2)

Europe (51) France (8) Germany (14) The United Kingdom (8) Italy (1) Spain (4) Rest of Europe (16)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)

Africa (5)



