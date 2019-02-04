Global Printing Inks Report 2019: Annual Estimates & Forecasts 2015-2022 - Leading Players are DIC/Sun Chemical, Flint Group, hubergroup, Sakata Inx, Siegwerk Group, & Toyo Ink

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Printing Inks - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Printing Inks in US$ Thousand and Tons by the following Product Segments:



Lithographic Inks

Flexographic Inks

Gravure Inks

Digital Inks

Other Inks

The report profiles 171 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ALTANA AG (Germany)

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

Sun Chemical Corp. (USA)

Flint Group (Luxembourg)

Fujifilm UK Ltd. (UK)

hubergroup (Germany)

Royal Dutch Printing Ink Factories Van Son (Holland)

Sakata Inx Corporation (Japan)

INX International Ink Co. (USA)

SAKATA Inx (India) Private Limited (India)

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

T & K Toka Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Wikoff Color Corporation (USA)

Key Topics Covered:





1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Printing Inks Industry: A Preface

Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on Printing Inks Market

Weak Global Economy Hurts Printing Inks Market During 2011- 2014 Period

Stable Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the Immediate Term

Outlook

Developed Markets: Losing Sheen

Developing Regions Remain Fastest Growing Markets

Major Market Participants

World Printing Inks Industry: Key Products of Leading Printing Ink Companies

Consolidation Activity

Select M&A Activity in the Global Printing Inks Industry: 2012-2017



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS, CHALLENGES & ISSUES

Oil & Solvent Based Inks

Traditional Product Markets

Environmental Friendly Printing Ink Varieties Fast Replacing Traditional Oil-Based & Solvent Based Printing Inks

Vegetable Oil Based Inks Sustain Growth in Oil Based Inks Market

Water-Based Inks

The Fastest Growing Printing Ink Variety

UV and EB Inks: The Bucks Start Here

UV-Curable Inks Gaining Rapid Traction

UV LED Inks: Emerging Technology Attracting Industry Attention

Lithographic Inks

The Largest But Mature Market Segment by Printing Process Type

Gravure Printing Inks Maintain Steady Demand

Polyamide Represents Fastest Growing Resign Type for Gravure Print Inks

Expanding Food Packaging and Lamination Sectors to Stimulate Gravure Printing Ink Market Growth

Challenges for Gravure Printing Ink Market

Flexography Printing Process Inks Continue to Gain Prominence

Growth Prospects for Flexo Technology

Water-Based Inks Dominate the Flexographic Printing Inks Market

Digital Printing Inks

The Fastest Growing Category, by Process

Demand for Digital Textile Printing Inks Gets a Boost from Advancements in Digital Textile Printing Techniques

A Focus on Inkjet Inks

Inkjet Printing Market: Going Strong

Inkjet Inks Market

A Review

Future Prospects for Inkjet Inks: Bright and Bountiful

Key Trends in Ink-Jet Print Inks Market

Wide-Format Graphics Market

Major Focus Area for Ink-Jet Ink Manufacturers

Digital Photography

Creating Significant Impact

Corrugated Industry

Another Prospective Market

Textiles

Provide Exciting Opportunities

Market Highlights

Rising Number of Sub-Categories Expands Opportunities for Digital Inks in Recent Times

Solvent-Based Inks

Most Widely Used Ink-Jet Printing Ink

Water-Based Inks

Growing in Popularity

Eco-Ethyl Inks Make a Mark

Sublimation Inks Find Widespread Opportunities

UV Curable Ink-Jet Inks Achieves Tremendous Popularity

UV LED Based Inkjet Inks to Find Massive Demand in Coming Years

Weakening Demand for Printing Inks in Publication/Commercial Printing Sector as Internet and Digital Media Replaces Print Media

Steady Growth in Packaging Industry Helps Sustain Demand for Printing Inks

Steady Recovery in Retail Trade: A Key External Driver for Printing Inks Used in Retail Packaging Segment

Printer Ink Refills Market: An Overview

Despite Volatile Economic Scenario Seen in Recent Times R&D Efforts in Printing Inks Remain Buoyant

Product Innovations & Technology Developments Keep the Industry Alive

R&D & Product Innovation Efforts Optimally Geared Towards Production of Environment Friendly Products

A Look at Some of the Advanced Technologies that Have Been Driving Sales in Recent Times

3D Printer Manufacturers Gear Up to Produce Affordable 3D Printing Inks

Biodegradable Inks

The Way to Go

Nanographic Printing

Waterless Printing

High-fidelity Color Control

Thermal Inkjet Printing

Innovations Seen in Inkjet Inks Segment in Recent Past

Select Product Innovations in Inkjet Inks Segment Over the Years

Use of Silk Ink to Transform Inkjet Printing

FB225 Scitex Varnish Ink and HP Scitex FB7600 Color Pack

Mimaki SUV

UV-Cured inkjet and Uvijet KV

SureColor SC-F2000 Direct-to-garment, SureColor SC-F6000, and 7000 Dye-Sub Printers

T Shirt and Sons Installs SureColor SC-F2000 Direct-to- Garment Printer

Strategies Adopted by Various Companies

Innovations Seen in Flexography Inks Market in Recent Past

Electron Beam-Curable CI-Flexo Inks

Gelflex-EB

An Overview

Improved Quality

Reduced Cost

Applications of GelFlex-EB Ink

Innovations Seen in UV Inks Segment in Recent Past

Innovations Seen for Packaging Industry in Recent Past

Innovations in Publication Ink

Key Players & Their Recent Product Developments

A Review

Flint Group

Sun Chemical

INX International Ink Co.

Fujifilm

Siegwerk Environmental Inks

Alden & Ott

Key Challenges & Issues

Digitalization & Paperless Era

Securing Raw Material Supply

Synthetic Alternatives Flood Raw Material Supply Chain

Strict Government Regulations to Hamper Growth

Pricing Pressures

Challenges for Digital Inkjet Inks

Challenges of Going Global

Environmental Issues & Compliance with Stringent Environmental Regulations

Waste Ink Dilemma

Need to Reduce Usage of Solvents in Inks

Oil Retention in Inks: A Crucial Issue

Drive Towards Controlling VOC Emissions

Role of EPA in Regulating the Use of Flexo Inks

Need to Comply with Stringent Environmental Regulations

A Major Challenge for Printing Ink Manufacturers



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Evolution of Printing in Relief

End-Use Applications

Packaging Industry

Commercial Printing Industry

Publication Printing Ink

Components of Printing Inks

Classification of Printing Inks by Process

Detailed Insight into Ink Segments

A. Lithographic Inks

Description

Lithographic Presses and Printing

Unit-Design

Common Impression Cylinder Design

Blanket-to-Blanket Design

Sub-Processes in Lithography

Sheetfed Offset Process

Heatset Web Offset Process

Non-Heatset Web Offset

The Process

Plates Use in Lithographic Printing

Surface Plates

Deep-etch Plates

Bi-Metal Plates

B. Flexographic Inks

Definition

Advantages

Types

Solvent Inks

Water-Based Inks

Other Types

Laminating Inks

Energy-Curable Inks

UV Flexo

Advantages

Electron Beam Inks

The Process

Platemaking

Presses and Printing

Central Impression Cylinder (CIC)

In-line Flexography Presses

Newspaper Flexographic Presses

Commercial Publication Flexographic Presses

C. Gravure Inks

Description

Types of Gravure Inks & their Applications

The Process

Gravure Presses and Printing

Gravure Cylinder Making (Gravure)

Types of Etching for Different Purposes

Types of Gravure Printing Based on Substrate

Publication Gravure

Packaging Gravure

Product Gravure

Applications of Gravure Inks

End-Use Markets

Folding Cartons

Flexible Packaging

Specialty Sector

Rotogravure Inks

Types of Rotogravure Inks

Intaglio

D. Digital Printing Inks

Definition

Overview

Who Makes Inkjet Printing Inks

E. Others

Letterpress Printing Inks

The Process

Letterpress Platemaking

Original Plates

Duplicate Plates

Letterpress Presses and Printing

Platen Presses

Flat-Bed Presses

Rotary Presses

Special Types of Inks

Solvent-Based Evaporating Inks

Two-Part or Reactive (Catalyst Curing) Inks

Oxidation-Drying Inks

Baking Inks

Sublimation Inks

Ceramic and Glass Thermoplastic Inks

Other Categories of Specialty Inks

Metallic Inks

Watercolor Inks

Cold-Set Inks

Magnetic Inks

Invisible Inks

Specialty Inks in Packaging

Drawbacks

Hybrid Inks

Benefits

Evolution of Hybrid Inks

Use of Hybrid Inks in Plastics

Vegetable Oil Based Inks

Soy-Based Printing Inks

Benefits

Applications

In Lithographic Printing

In Flexographic Printing

Newsprint Recycling

Different Series of Oil Based Inks

Imagelith 1NK

Imagelith

Imagelith Plus

Energy Curable Inks

UV Cured Inks

Flexmate Line of Ultraviolet Curable Inks

An Overview of Printing Processes

Lithography

Gravure

Flexography

Other Plateless Printing Processes

Prepress Operations: An Introduction

Typesetting and Composition

Copy Assembly and Process Photography

Image Carrier Preparation

Relief Printing

Planographic Printing

Intaglio Printing

Screen Printing

Plateless Processes

Image Carrier Preparation is Mainly Done Through two Processes

Image Carrier Preparations

Press Operations

Postpress Operations

Binding

Screen Printing Inks

Applications

Product Categories

Raw Material Overview

Pigments

A Key Constituent Used in Printing Inks

Primary Makers of Pigments

Organic Pigments

Market Participants

Organic Pigment Powders

Synthetic Organic Pigments

Types of Organic Pigments Based on Quality

Flush Quality

Dispersion Quality

Microencapsulated Quality

Press Cake Quality

Toner Quality Powder

Classification of Organic Pigments Based on Color

Fluorescent Organic Pigments

Inorganic Pigments

Physical Properties

Types of Inorganic Pigments

Carbon Black

Frankfurt Black

Extenders and Fillers

Metallic Pigments

Luminescent Type Pigments

Pearlescent Pigments

Resins

Overview

Potential Market

Polyvinyl Butyral Resins Family

Sulfopolyester Resins

Applications

Features of Pre and Post Metallization Primers



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Siegwerk Launches ColorTissue

INX Digital to Exhibit Three New TRIANGLE Brand Inkjet Inks

INX International to Roll Out INXhrc Eco-Friendly Product Line

Marabu to Unleash New Line of Printing Inks

PolyOne Releases Wilflex Textile Printing Inks Portfolio

DuPont Advanced Printing Showcases DuPont Artistri Dye Sublimation Inks

DuPont Advanced Printing to Display DuPont Artistri Dye Sublimation Inks

Toyo Ink Brasil Exhibits Gravure and Flexo Product Lines

Toyo Ink Develops Elex-one Series of EB Curable Flexo Inks

Siegwerk Unveils PUR-Based Ink System for Gravure Printing

hubergroup Launches Gecko Platinum Ink Series

Rutland Group to Showcase SilExtreme SIlicone Inks

INX Digital Releases GRR and GSP UV Curable High Performance Inks

Sawgrass Introduces Eight-Colour HD inks

Sawgrass Introduces new SubliJet-HD Fluorescent Inks for VJ 628 Printer

hubergroup Introduces New Ink Range

Siegwerk Unveils New UniXYL Range of Sustainable Inks

DuPont Announces New DuPont Artistri Printing Inks

Siegwerk Introduces the First LED UV Flexo inks for Food & Pharma Packaging

Siegwerk Introduces UV Flexo Inks For Food Contact Printing

INX and BR Group to Showcase a Range of Inexpensive Digital Inks at Fespa Brasil

INX Digital Introduces New Pair of TRIANGLE Alternative Inks for Wide Format & Outdoor Markets

Sun Chemical to Showcase A New Range of Inkjet inks for Textile Printing at FESPA Digital 2016

SPG Prints Introduces New Range of Sublimation Inks with Wider Color Range

Splashjet Launches Newly Formulated High Yield Inks for HP Ink Tank System Printers

Fujifilm to Showcase Reference Models of Pigmenet Ink for Water-Based Inkjet Ink Used in Flexible Packaging at drupa 2016

Ricoh Introduces new Eco-Friendly AR Latex Inks at FESPA 2016

Flint Group Launches PremoFilm SXS/2 Water-Based Inks in EMEA for Printing on Film

Sun Chemical Adds New Products to its Range of Streamline Solvent-Based Inkjet Inks for North American Market

Sun Chemical Launches Nanosilver Ink Offerings for Inkjet Systems with EMD5800

Kiian Digital to Launch New Series of Industrial Inks

Toyo Ink Arets Expands UV Flexo Ink Lineup for Food Labels and Enhanced Safety

Sun Chemical Strengthens Streamline Inkjet Inks Range for North America with New Low Odor Inks

Flint Group Introduces New Low-Migration Inks

Flint Group Introduces UV Flexo Ink for Food Labels

Flint Group Introduces OmniLam F and OmniLam G Ink Systems

Flint Group Introduces PremoCup Packaging Flexo Inks for North American Paper Cups Market

Earthinks Introduces New Gravure Inks And Coatings

Nazdar Showcases New Ink solutions at FESPA 2015

Canon to Unveil & Launch New UV Curable Ink at Fespa

Sun Chemical to Unveil New Inks for Industrial & Screen Printing at FESPA 2015

Sun Chemical Launches Streamline OEM-Compatible Digital Aftermarket Inks to North America



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Siegwerk Druckfarben to Acquire Tupahue Tintas

Siegwerk Druckfarben to Purchase Van Son Liquids

Vivid Ink Graphics to Takeover IPC Printing

PolyOne Snaps Up Rutland Holding Company

Umicore Specialty Materials Brugge to Acquire Printing Ink Resin Business of Resinall Europe

hubergroup Acquires Alden & Ott

Siegwerk to Acquire Hi-Tech Products

Toyo Ink Signs Licensing Agreement with Doneck

Talga Resources Inks a Joint Development Agreement with Zinergy UK

Flint Group Acquires Printec Industries

Epple Druckfarben Enters into Agreements with Pulse Printing, Quermia Graphics and Coloro

SAKATA INX Acquires Creative Industria e Comercio

DIC to Expand Production Capacity of Water-Based Flexo Inks

KBA Sheetfed Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with Flint Group

Siegwerk Inaugurates INKube Packaging Ink Solution Center in Shanghai

Flint Group Acquires Druckfarben in the UK

Kao Concludes an Agreement to Take Over of Chimigraf Holding, S.L Business in Europe

Kao Concludes an Agreement to Take OverCollins Inkjet Corporation

Toyo Ink Chosen as Preferred Supplier of UV Ink to KBA-Sheetfed

Siegwerk Chosen as Komori's European Supplier of K-Supply Ink for its H-UV system

Flint Group Acquires American Inks and Coatings (AIC) in North America

Sun Chemical Snaps Up Flexo Inks Business of Canada's Colmar Inks

Siegwerk Snaps Up ACTEGA Colorchemie from ALTANA Group

Environmental Inks Announces Rebranding to Siegwerk Environmental Inks

Toyo Ink Finalizes Acquisition of 75% of Shares of DYO Printing Inks

Sun Chemical Launches New Streamline Ultima HPQ Low Odour Alternative Solvent-Based Inkjet Ink

DIC Group to Establish New Liquid Inks Facility for Packaging Production in Indonesia

Sun Chemical to Acquire Colmar Inks Corporation

Siegwerk Environmental Ink Receives ISO 9001:2008 Certification

Siegwerk Druckfarben Starts a Subsidiary in the Netherlands

IIMAK Snaps Up Talon Industries

Flint Group Acquires Xeikon & Establishes New Digital Printing Solutions Division

JK Group Agrees to be Acquired by Dover Corporation

Fujifilm Gains Nordic Ecolabel Certification for Wide Format Uvijet UV Inks

Flint Group Establishes Joint Venture with Continental Printing Inks & Eagle Ink Systems in South Africa

IIMAK Snaps Up American Ink Jet Corporation

Epson Italia Acquires For.Tex S.R.L.

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Merges Toyo Ink Chemicals Taiwan & Toyo Ink Taiwan Co. Ltd



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 171 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 199)

The United States (54)

Canada (3)

Japan (12)

Europe (91) France (6) Germany (19) The United Kingdom (25) Italy (16) Spain (4) Rest of Europe (21)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (34)

Latin America (3)

Africa (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hmpsc4/global_printing?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

