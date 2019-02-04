9th Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference (Arlington, United States - May 16-17, 2019)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 9th Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference - Industry" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 9th Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference will be coming back to Washington, DC in May 2019. This conference brings together researchers and clinicians from industry, academia, the military and government to present ground-breaking research in a variety of areas related to traumatic brain injury.



This event provides a special opportunity for a variety of stakeholders to present original research and analysis aimed at providing a full picture of the progress being made towards better diagnosis, treatment and long-term care for TBI survivors. At this annual event, physicians, nurses, neurosurgeons, scientists, and drug/diagnostic developers from all over the world network and learn from one another.

Focus areas include:

Current Clinical Management of TBI

Advances and Opportunities for TBI Biomarkers

Recovery, Regeneration and Plasticity

TBI Therapeutic Preclinical/Clinical Candidates

Outcomes Research

Large-scale Observational Studies of TBI

Neuroimaging Research and Practice

Emerging Tools for Diagnosis/Assessment of TBIs

Preclinical/Clinical Development Models/Design

Why Attend?



Partnering Software and Meetings

Easily schedule meetings with our partnering system in order to maximize your time at the event. Schedule one-to-one meetings in advance and stay connected after the event.



Hear From Global Leaders in TBI Research

Our tightly curated content provides tangible and useful insights to how your peers are addressing their scientific, clinical and commercial approach to the space.



Network With Colleagues in the Field

One-to-One meeting space, breakfasts, extended breaks, luncheons and receptions provide attendees with multiple opportunities to connect with colleagues in the space.



15+ Exhibitors/Service Providers

Meet with and/or re-connect with exhibitors and service providers and learn about the latest tools and resources supporting brain injury diagnostics, drug development and better outcomes.

Agenda:



May 16, 2019



7:15 am Registration & Continental Breakfast

7:55 am Chairperson's Opening Remarks

8:00 am Updates from the CDC Pediatric Mild TBI Guideline

8:25 am Challenges in Bridging the Divide Between Preclinical Models and Human TBI

8:50 am A Predictive Model of Brain Injury for Blast-induced Traumatic Brain Injury

9:15 am The USU/CNRM Brain Tissue Repository for Research on Military TBI, An Update

9:40 am Refreshment/Exhibit and Poster-Viewing Break

10:05 am Neuroimaging in TBI: Applications in Diagnosis, Monitoring and Treatment

10:30 am Advances in the Deep Clinical Phenotyping of Deployment Trauma

10:55 am Panel Session: A Holistic View of Bringing New Devices to the Market for TBI Diagnosis

12:00 pm Luncheon

1:00 pm Advancing Warfighter Brain Health: The Role of Research

1:30 pm Biomarkers of Chronic Neurological and Behavioral Symptoms

1:55 pm Validation of New Astrocyte Injury Defined Biomarkers for Neurotrauma

2:20 pm Animal Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury (tentative title)

2:45 pm Blood, Toil, Tears and Sweat: Blood Biomarkers in Pediatric Mild Traumatic Brain Injury

3:10 pm Refreshment/Exhibit and Poster-Viewing Break

3:35 pm Presentation to be Announced

4:00 pm Panel Session: The Utilization of Biomarkers in Traumatic Brain Injury Diagnosis and Targeted Treatment

Panelists

4:45 pm Cocktail Reception



May 17, 2019



7:30 am Continental Breakfast

8:00 am Traumatic Brain Injury Biomarkers in Therapeutic Trials: Pharmacodynamic Perspectives

8:25 am An Oral Chemokine Antagonist Peptide to Block Inflammation for Neurodegeneration and Brain Injury

8:50 am Calpain-2: A New Target for Neurodegeneration

9:15 am Captons: A Promising New Approach to Treating Traumatic Brain Injury by Addressing Excitotoxicity

9:40 am Refreshment, Exhibit and Poster-Viewing Break

10:05 am Novel Therapeutic Treatment for TBI: Small Molecule Designed to Increase Synaptic Density Leads to Improved Motor and Memory Recovery in Rats

10:30 am Demonstration of AST-004 Neuroprotective Efficacy in a Porcine Model of TBI

10:55 am Large Animal Models of Traumatic Brain Injury for Randomized, Blinded Pre-Clinical Trials: CMX-2043 Efficacy Trials for TBI

11:20 am Panel Session: Challenges and Opportunities in the Development of New Therapeutics for Traumatic Brain Injury

Panelists

12:00 pm Luncheon

1:00 pm Postacute TBI Trials: Lessons Learned, Successes and Potential Pitfalls

1:25 pm Towards Precision Medicine for Traumatic Brain Injury: Lessons from TRACK-TBI

1:50 pm Outcome Assessment in Multi-Center Traumatic Brain Injury Trials

2:15 pm Neurologic Function Across the Lifespan: A Longitudinal Study (NFL-Long)

2:40 pm Panel Session Hosted by Cohen Veterans Bioscience (Title to be Announced)

3:40 pm End of Conference

