Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEC, “Great Elm”) today announced plans to release its second quarter 2019 results on Monday, February 11, 2019 before the opening of the financial markets. 

Great Elm will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results. All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 559-0750; international callers should dial +1 (647) 689-5386. Participants should enter the Conference ID 7995336 when asked. For a copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the course of our conference call, please visit: https://www.greatelmcap.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

/EIN News/ -- The presentation will also be published before the opening of the financial markets on Monday, February 11, 2019. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1898867/E4A8918B617A52A6757A31943241010A

About Great Elm Capital Group, Inc.

Great Elm is a publicly-traded holding company that is seeking to build a business across three operating verticals: Investment Management, Real Estate and Operating Companies. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc.’s website can be found at www.greatelmcap.com.

Media & Investor Contact:

Great Elm Capital Group                                                              
Investor Relations                                                               
+1 617 375-3006                                                                                           
investorrelations@greatelmcap.com  

