South and Central Asia: Sri Lanka's National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend to Sri Lanka very warm wishes as you commemorate your national day.

The United States remains eager to build on our partnership with Sri Lanka and advance shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region based on our common democratic values. Sri Lanka’s democratic institutions and constitutional processes have ensured your country’s continued advancement. We look forward to working together to further deepen ties between our nations, promote shared prosperity, and secure a stable and peaceful future.

As you celebrate your national day, I extend my best wishes for peace and happiness in the year ahead.