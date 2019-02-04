/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shingles Infection Drug Pipeline Study, H2 2018- Analysis of Phases, Companies, Mechansim, Trials, Current Status of Pipeline Drugs for Shingles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Shingles infection is spread through Clostridium tetani bacteria, which is present in the form of spores in the environment and develops as bacteria upon entering into human body. Painful muscle contractions are the primary symptom and the disease is also referred to as lockjaw' as jaw muscles are tightened in tetanus infected patient.



Different forms of tetanus include- general, local and cephalic tetanus. Sudden spasms of the vocal cords, fractures, infections, aspiration pneumonia are the major complications of the disease.



Despite low costs of treatment, tetanus is rapidly progressing infectious disease, causing mortality. Fourteen companies are currently developing vaccines and treatment options against tetanus infections.



Report Description:



The Shingles Infection pipeline guide presents complete overview of drugs currently being developed for Shingles Infection. The pipeline review provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in preclinical, research, discovery, NDA/IND, pre registration, phase 1, phase 2, and phase 3 trials).



Drug development phase, current stage, mechanism of action, route of administration, orphan drug/ fast track/ other designations, drug class are provided for each of the Shingles Infection pipeline candidate.

Research and Development progress along with latest news related to each of the Shingles Infection pipeline candidates is included.



Major companies participating in therapeutic development of Shingles Infection are included in this pipeline report. Company wise pre-clinical and clinical products along with details of drug originator, co-developers/ licensors are provided.



Amid strong interest for cure of Shingles Infection from companies and institutes, the current research work serves as a reliable and comprehensive source of information of global Shingles Infection clinical and pre-clinical products.



The report assists in identifying potential upcoming companies and drugs in Shingles Infection pipeline market along with progress of each drug. It also enables users to formulate effective strategies to stay ahead of competition.



Scope of Shingles Infection pipeline report includes:

Panorama of Shingles Infection pipeline markets including statistics on therapeutic drugs and companies involved

Shingles Infection Pipeline candidates across various development phases including both pre-clinical, discovery and clinical stages are covered

Shingles Infection pipeline candidates across various Mechanism of Actions' are also presented in the study

Overview of companies participating in Shingles Infection pipeline with short introduction to their businesses and pipeline projects

For each pipeline candidate, drug overview, details of mechanism of Action (MOA), originator, co-developer and licensee are provided.

Research and Development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study

The pipeline study provides information on all ongoing and active projects and also presents the recent news associated with Shingles Infection pipeline therapeutics

Key Topics Covered:



I. Key Findings



1. Companies Investing in Shingles Infection Pipeline include-

Number of Companies with Shingles Infection projects in pre-clinical Development-

Number of Companies with Shingles Infection projects in Clinical Development-

Shingles Infection Pipeline Companies based in Americas

Shingles Infection Pipeline Companies based in Europe

Shingles Infection Pipeline Companies based in Asia Pacific

Shingles Infection Pipeline Companies based in Rest of the World



2. Pipeline Candidates include-

Shingles Infection Pipeline Agents in pre- clinical/ Discovery stage of Development

Shingles Infection Pipeline Agents in Clinical Development stage

Shingles Infection Pipeline Therapeutic Compounds received special status

Mechanism of Action of most pipeline Drugs-

Small molecules among the Shingles Infection Pipeline agents



II. Insights into Shingles Infection Pipeline



1. Disease Overview

Introduction to Shingles Infection

Symptoms and Causes of Shingles Infection

Treatment or Prevention Options for Shingles Infection

Other Details

2. Phase wise Pipeline Compounds

Shingles Infection Pipeline- Pre- Clinical/ Discovery stage Drugs

Shingles Infection Pipeline- Phase 1 stage Drugs

Shingles Infection Pipeline- Phase 2 stage Drugs

Shingles Infection Pipeline- Phase 3 stage Drugs

Shingles Infection Pipeline- Pre-Registration stage Drugs

3. Company wise Shingles Infection Pipeline Compounds

4. Shingles Infection Pipeline by Mechanism of Action



III. Shingles Infection Pipeline Compound Details

Curevo Inc

GLS-5100

GSK 1437173A

N-MCT

NAL3220

Drug for Shingles

herpes zoster vaccine

Shingles vaccine - Vaccitech

anti-varicella antibodies for Shingles

Drug Details



1. Snapshot

Name of the Therapeutic Agent

Originator

Developing Company

Co-Developer/ License Partner

Orphan Drug / Fast Track/ Designation

Development Phase

2. Drug Overview

3. Mechanism of Action

4. Current Status

5. Clinical Trial Details



IV. Shingles Infection Pipeline Company Briefs

Curevo Inc

GeneOne Life Science Inc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

N & N Pharmaceuticals Inc

NAL Pharmaceuticals Ltd

NanoViricides Inc

Novavax, Inc

Vaccitech Ltd

XBiotech Inc

V. Latest News and Developments in Global Shingles Infection Pipeline Market



VI. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9zbh6d/shingles?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Infectious Diseases Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.