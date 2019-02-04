World Lighting Controls Market Forecast 2019-2025 - Monetisation of Lighting Services / Interoperable Control Systems / Connected Street Lights

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Lighting Controls Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Lighting controls have transitioned from being simple devices that are used to control (turn on and turn off or dim) lighting appliances to being critical components of smart buildings. The advent of sensors and innovations in LED lighting has hastened developments within the lighting controls market. Apart from conventional benefits such as energy and cost savings, lighting controls can increase the productivity, safety, security, and visual comfort of building occupants. Enforcement of building codes has helped in the higher adoption of the products in developed markets, while the lack of awareness regarding their potential benefits hampers their growth in other markets.



The market will grow strongly from 2018 to 2025. Wired lighting controls will continue to dominate the market, although it is expected to lose shares to wireless controls. Controllers and sensors will hold more than 64% of the revenue share of lighting controls in 2025. The distribution channel for the overall market is also described in the study.



The market is split into four key regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World (the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Commonwealth of Independent States). By application areas, the market is segmented by residential, retail & hospitality, education & healthcare, office, outdoor, industrial, and others (including architectural, sports infrastructure, and places of worship).



Key Companies:

Lutron Electronics

Leviton

Acuity Brands

Hubbell Lighting Controls

Crestron

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Signify

Theben

ABB

Honeywell

Key Issues Addressed

What is the anticipated growth rate of the market during the forecast period?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the lighting controls market?

How do various end-user industries (applications) boost lighting controls revenue?

Who are the key market participants and what are their competitive strengths?

How do technological advancements enable the growth of the lighting controls market?

What are the major M&A activities in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Associated Multimedia

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Overview-Segmentation by Region

Market Overview-Segmentation by Application

Market Overview-Segmentation by Product Type

Market Overview-Segmentation by Technology Type

Market Distribution Channels

Market Distribution Channels Discussion

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Lighting Controls Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Lighting Controls Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Global Hot Spots

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Product Type Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Technology Type

Revenue Forecast by Technology Type

Revenue Forecast by Technology Type Discussion

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Lighting Controls Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Key Market Activities

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Monetisation of Lighting Services

Growth Opportunity 2-Interoperable Control Systems

Growth Opportunity 3-Connected Street Lights

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. North America Breakdown

8. Europe Breakdown

9. Asia-Pacific Breakdown



10. Rest-of-the-World Breakdown



11. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

12. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Companies in Others' (Global)

Abbreviations and Acronyms

List of Exhibits

