World Lighting Controls Market Forecast 2019-2025 - Monetisation of Lighting Services / Interoperable Control Systems / Connected Street Lights
Lighting controls have transitioned from being simple devices that are used to control (turn on and turn off or dim) lighting appliances to being critical components of smart buildings. The advent of sensors and innovations in LED lighting has hastened developments within the lighting controls market. Apart from conventional benefits such as energy and cost savings, lighting controls can increase the productivity, safety, security, and visual comfort of building occupants. Enforcement of building codes has helped in the higher adoption of the products in developed markets, while the lack of awareness regarding their potential benefits hampers their growth in other markets.
The market will grow strongly from 2018 to 2025. Wired lighting controls will continue to dominate the market, although it is expected to lose shares to wireless controls. Controllers and sensors will hold more than 64% of the revenue share of lighting controls in 2025. The distribution channel for the overall market is also described in the study.
The market is split into four key regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World (the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Commonwealth of Independent States). By application areas, the market is segmented by residential, retail & hospitality, education & healthcare, office, outdoor, industrial, and others (including architectural, sports infrastructure, and places of worship).
Key Companies:
- Lutron Electronics
- Leviton
- Acuity Brands
- Hubbell Lighting Controls
- Crestron
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Signify
- Theben
- ABB
- Honeywell
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the anticipated growth rate of the market during the forecast period?
- What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the lighting controls market?
- How do various end-user industries (applications) boost lighting controls revenue?
- Who are the key market participants and what are their competitive strengths?
- How do technological advancements enable the growth of the lighting controls market?
- What are the major M&A activities in the market?
