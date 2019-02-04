Pre-filled Syringes Conference 2019: Innovations & Developments (London, United Kingdom - February 26-27, 2019)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pre-filled Syringes Conference 2019, Innovations & Developments : A Decade at a Glance" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Prefilled syringes (PFS) constitute one of the fastest growing segments of the injectable drug delivery device market. The administration of therapeutic drugs via injection is an indispensable delivery method for numerous drugs critical to patient health and well-being. A prefilled syringe is defined as a single-dose packet of vaccine to which a needle has been fixed by the manufacturer. Typically metal and glass have been common in the past, however there has been a shift towards plastic and disposable syringes, so the needle is protected and cannot be reused (prefilled disposable systems).



Estimates show that the global prefilled syringes market, is likely to reach sales of 6.9 billion by 2018, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 13.8% from 2012 to 2018. Many examples of drugs packed into prefilled syringes are vaccines, blood stimulants, therapeutic proteins, erythoprotein.



The pharmaceutical market promises high potential for prefilled syringes, however production costs are high and manufacturing is complex. Industrial pressure arising concerning pharmacovigilance and reducing cost suggest there are still challenges to overcome.



Agenda:



Day 1

08:30 - Coffee and registration - An opportunity to meet and to network with your conference colleagues.



09:30 - Chairperson opening remarks

Sabrina Daw, Commercial Director, Lexicorp



Innovations & Developments: A Decade at a Glance



Development & Enhancement in Design & Manufacturing



09:40 - EU regulation of pre-filled syringes



09:40 - Prefilled Syringes and Packaging

What should the role of development in design manufacturing be?

What should the role of enhancement in design manufacturing be?

Device testing development, sampling plans

Automated testing process



10:20 - Digital Health for Drug Delivery

- How will digital technologies transform drug delivery

- Key considerations in the design and development of solutions

- Regulatory opportunities and challenges in the digital health space.

- Conclusions/Discussion



11:00 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Discussion



11:30 - Risk mitigation strategies and documentation for extractable, leachable and interactions in PFS

Choice of critical components for drug compatibility in PFS

Relationship between extractables, simulated leachables and leachables in PFS

Predictive tools for interactions in PFS

Develop Case studies between leachable assessments in pre-filled syringes



CARSTEN WORSOE, Principal Scientist, NovoNordisk



QUALITY & SAFETY OF PRE-FILLED SYRINGES



11:50 - Enhancing prefilled syringe compoenent quality

Assessing quality

What are the quality measures in prefilled syringe design

Are there levels of regulation

Consulsions/discussion



BRAM JONGEN, Head of R&D , Datwyler Sealing Solutions



12:30 - Networking luncheon



Safety Challenges related to prefilled syringes



13:40 - Panel Discussion - The safety challenges in relation to prefilled syringes

- Pre-filled syringes make injections easier and safer for both doctors and patients

- Pharmaceutical companies can benefit from less overfill in pre-filled syringes

- Pre-filled syringes work well with increasingly popular safety devices and auto-injection systems

- Pharmaceutical companies must be able to ensure patient safety by demonstrating that no component or material has any extractables and leachables (E&L) and that the primary packaging doesn't have an adverse interaction with the drugs.

- Pre-filled syringes, are in contact with not only the drug, but more materials and components-creating additional opportunities for interactions and E&L.



Panelists:

FRANZ KAINZ, Vice President, Sterile Contract Manufacturing Services, Fresenius Kabi



14:20 - Clearance and approval designs considerations

Clearance procedures

Approval Design Considerations

What are regulators looking at?

Trends and challenges



Andrew Fielden, Chemistry Operations Director, Smithers Rapra Ltd



15:10 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee



15:30 - Industrial termination sterilization of heat and radiation senitive products by low temperature VHP (Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide)

Explaining low temperature VHP

Aspetic packaging processes

New developments in industry



AMIT KHANNA, Application Project manager, Team Lead, STERIS



16:10 - The future of safety systems for pre-filled syringes, with case study

Impact of safety for pre-filled syringes

What is new in relation to safety systems

Case study



16:50 - Chairperson's closing remarks and end of conference



17:00 - 18:00 - Networking Drinks Session



Day 2



08:30 - Coffee and registration - An opportunity to meet and to network with your conference colleagues.



09:30 - Chairperson opening remarks

Sabrina Daw, Commercial Director, Lexicorp



REGULATORY CONSIDERATIONS & COST EFFICIENCY



09:40 - EU regulation of pre-filled syringes

Impact of the MDR for pre-filled syringes

What is new in relation to the MDR

How pre-filled syringes manufacturers should prepare for the new MDR



FABIEN ROY, Counsel Life Sciences , Hogan Lovells



10:20 - Formulation aspects in PFS development of biologics

Compatibility with syringe material

Stability

Conclusions



10:50 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Discussion



11:10 - International recommendations and regulations for successful drug approval

Importance of Successful Drug Approval

Communication best practices

International recommendations

International regulations

Considerations for successful drug approval practices



Moderator:

FRANZ KAINZ, Vice President, Sterile Contract Manufacturing Services, Fresenius Kabi



11:50 - Connected Medical Devices

Trends & Benefits of connected Medical Devices

Regulatory Strategy & Hurdles

What Benefits of Connected Devices for Patients, Caregivers and Insurance



12:30 - Networking luncheon



CURRENT MARKET DYNAMICS PROSPECTS FOR THE FUTURE



13:30 - Benefits and hurdles of device development

Implementation and maintenance development

Benefit of device development

What should we learn from previous hurdles

New approaches to managing device development



Moderator:

Andrew Fielden, Chemistry Operations Director, Smithers Rapra Ltd



Panelists:

STEVEN LYNUM, President and Member of the Board of Directors, Panasonic Healthcare Corporation



14:10 - A prefilled syringe commercialization strategy

What are the current impacts commercialization

Commercial Success of 3rd Generation Digital-Auto Injector

Considerations for:- Sustainability and Environmental Impact



STEVEN LYNUM, President and Member of the Board of Directors, Panasonic Healthcare Corporation



14:50 - Connected Health and regulated combination products

Analysis of market

Market Dynamics

Market Demographics



Neil Williams, Director Front End Innovation-head of Connected Health, Medicom innovation Partner Ltd



15:20 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee



15:40 - Consider design factors and material selection

PFS Market Designs

Design Factors

Material Selection

Do we learn from previous experiences?



MAX CAMBRAS, Strategic Advisor in Life Sciences, L.E.K Consulting



16:20 - Panel Discussion: Evaluate new technology and market development

Current manufacturing practices in the EU & US

Enhancing communication between regulators, regional authorities and manufacturers

Evaluate new technology

Evaluate market development



STEVEN LYNUM, President and Member of the Board of Directors, Panasonic Healthcare Corporation



17:00 - 17:10 - Chairperson's closing remarks and end of the conference

