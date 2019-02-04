Hear from Sanofi and Merck at SMi’s Injectable Drug Delivery 2019

Hear from Sanofi as they will be presenting the Keynote Address

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hear from Sanofi as they will be presenting the Keynote Address: Overcoming the challenges in development of injectable protein formulations on day one by Vasco Filipe, Senior research scientist - Formulation Development at the 2nd annual Injectable Drug Delivery conference taking place on the 15-16 May 2019, in London, UK.Below is a summary of Vasco Filipe presentation:Opening Keynote Address: Overcoming the challenges in development of injectable protein formulations - Day 1 | 09:10- High viscosity that exceeds the capabilities of current manufacturing practices or available parenteral delivery methods- High concentration leading to stability and aggregation concerns and the associated material required for a robust development strategy- High volume biologic challenges and strategies to overcome them- Viscosity reducing excipientsVasco Filipe is a Biological Engineer and obtained a Ph.D. degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the Utrecht University (The Netherlands) in 2011. His thesis focused on the physicochemical characteristics, stability in biological fluids and immunogenicity of monoclonal antibody aggregates. After a post-doc in 2012 on a similar topic, he then joined Adocia in 2013 (Lyon, France), where he worked as the Project Leader for all monoclonal antibodies’ collaborations. In 2015 he joined Sanofi (Paris, France), where he now works as a Section Head of Formulation and Process Development in the department of Biologics Drug Product Development.----------------------------------Quentin Le Masne, Head of Engineering team - Electro-Medical, Drug Delivery Devices, Merck will be presenting on: Development of electronic auto-injectors - from concept to manufacture on day two at 11.00amBelow is a summary of Quentin Le Masne presentation:- Overview of the development process – the do’s and don’ts- The challenges and learnings of electronic and connected drug delivery devices- User experience and patient-centric design: what do patients really want from electronic auto-injectors?Quentin Le Masne holds a master’s degree in Engineering for Ecole Centrale de Paris and a PhD in Physics from Paris University. He has worked in numerous positions in the field of medical devices, from In-Vitro Diagnostic to Drug Delivery Devices, restlessly bringing highly innovative ideas from lab to market. His work focuses on the management of engineering teams with diverse expertise like electronic, mechanics, human factors, physics, fluidics, and manufacturing to bring new products in the doctor’s and patient’s hands. He is now in charge of the development of novel electronic drug delivery devices for Merck.For those looking to attend there is currently a £300 early-bird saving, ending February 28th.Further information is available at: www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/einpr3 SMi presents the 2nd Annual Conference:Injectable Drug DeliveryDate: 165h – 16th May 2019Workshops: 14th May 21019Location: Copthorne Tara Hotel Kensington, LondonWebsite: www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/einpr3 ---ENDS---Contact Information:For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6048 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



