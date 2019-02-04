Mergers & Acquisitions Journal 2018: 48,3050 Deal Making Professionals Across All Platforms

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mergers & Acquisitions Journal" journal has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Mergers & Acquisitions is a digital information and news service, and monthly magazine, serving M&A professionals operating in "the middle-market," defined as corporate transactions involving at least one U.S. company as buyer or seller, where individual deals have a value of less than $1 billion.



Mergers & Acquisitions covers all aspects of middle-market deal-making, including fundraising and target identification; negotiation, due diligence and closing; corporate deal making, investment banking and corporate governance. Key content types include deal-maker profiles, analysis of trends and best practices, and industry statistics and other transactional data.



Mergers & Acquisitions' monthly magazine is published in partnership with the Association for Corporate Growth, a global organization comprised of thousands of private equity firms, corporate officials and intermediaries.



With a total reach of 48,305 deal-making professionals, across all platforms, Mergers & Acquisitions serves the full spectrum of transaction professionals: corporate strategic buyers, private equity investors, investment bankers, M&A attorneys, accountants and other transaction advisers.

