Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market to 2023 by Product Type, Insulation Material, Component, & End-Use Industry

The "Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market by Product Type (PB, PM), Insulation Material (EPS, MW), Component (Adhesive, Insulation Board, Base Coat, Reinforcement, Finish coat), End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) market size will grow from USD 60.68 billion in 2018 to USD 108.11 billion by 2023, at a projected CAGR of 12.24%.



The EIFS market is expected to witness high growth as a result of the growing demand for thermal insulation in residential and non-residential construction and owing to the stringent regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



The segmentation for this report is based on product type, insulation material, component, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into PB (polymer-based) and PM (polymer-modified), wherein the PB segment is projected to be a faster-growing product type in the EIFS market. PB provides high thermal insulation and is cost effective. It typically consists of closed expanded polystyrene (EPS) and can be either adhesively or mechanically attached to the sheathing. PB EIFS can incorporate additional layers of base coat & reinforcing mesh to achieve higher impact resistance.



EIFS has witnessed extensive traction for the non-residential construction industry. It is used in both residential and non-residential construction, and its utility includes providing thermal insulation and water resistance. The non-residential segment is projected to have a larger share and dominate the EIFS market from 2018 to 2023. The residential construction industry is the next application to play a key role in changing the EIFS landscape and grow at the second-highest rate during the forecast period. The non-residential construction industry, for a long time, has been the major contributor to the rising demand for EIFS.



Europe is projected to have the largest market share and dominate the EIFS market. This region offers potential growth opportunities, as countries such as Italy and Poland are projected to be emerging markets for thermal insulation products such as EIFS. The growth of the EIFS market in this region is propelled by factors such as the growth of both residential and non-residential construction and increasing demand for thermal insulation. Also, the growing population and economic development are other factors driving the EIFS market. However, the availability of green insulation materials is restraining the growth of the market.



The global market for EIFS is dominated by players such as BASF (Germany), Saint-Gobain (France), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Sto SE & Co KGaA (Germany), Owen Corning (US), Dryvit Systems Inc. (US), Master Wall, Inc. (US), Parex USA, Inc. (US), and Rmax (US). Other companies include Durabond Products Limited (Canada), Durock Alfacinf international (Canada), Adex Systems (Canada), Omega Products International (US), and Terraco Group (UK).



These players adopted various strategies such as expansions & investments, agreements, contracts, partnership, mergers & acquisitions, and new product & technology launches to cater to the needs of the end users.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the EIFS Market

4.2 EIFS Market, By Insulation Material

4.3 EIFS Market, By Type

4.4 EIFS Market, By End-Use Industry

4.5 EIFS Market, By Country & Type

4.6 EIFS Market: Geographic Snapshot



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Regulations to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emission

5.2.1.2 Reduction in Energy Consumption and Its Related Cost

5.2.1.3 Presence of Stringent Building Energy Codes

5.2.1.4 Rebates and Tax Credits

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of Green Insulation Material

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Policies & Regulations

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness

5.3 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.3.3 Contribution of the Construction Industry in GDP, By Country



6 EIFS Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 PB (Polymer-Based)

6.3 PM (Polymer-Modified)



7 EIFS Market, By Insulation Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

7.3 Mineral Wool

7.4 Others



8 EIFS Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Adhesive

8.3 Insulation Board

8.4 Base Coat

8.5 Reinforcement

8.6 Finish Coat



9 EIFS Market, By End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Residential

9.3 Non-Residential

9.3.1 Industrial Buildings

9.3.2 Commercial Buildings

9.3.3 Other Non-Residential Buildings



10 Regional Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 Poland

10.3.3 Germany

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Italy

10.3.6 Spain

10.3.7 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 South Korea

10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Turkey

10.5.2 UAE

10.5.3 Saudi Arabia

10.5.4 South Africa

10.5.5 Rest of Mea

10.6 South America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.2 Argentina

10.6.3 Rest of South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 New Product Launches

11.3.2 Expansion & Investments

11.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.4 Agreement, Contracts, and Partnerships



12 Company Profiles



Adex Systems Inc.

BASF

Dryvit Systems Inc

Durabond Products Ltd

Durock Alfacing International Limited

Master Wall Inc

Omega Products International

Owens Corning

Parex USA, Inc.

Rmax

Saint-Gobain

SFS Group Ag.

STO SE & Co KGaA

Terraco Group

Wacker Chemie AG

