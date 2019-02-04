Growth Opportunities in the Global qPCR and dPCR Market, Forecast to 2023 - AI to Automate PCR Processes and Analysis / Novel PCR Application and Methodologies / Application in Liquid Biopsy

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global qPCR and dPCR Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study highlights the prominence of qPCR and dPCR globally, growth opportunities, competitive dynamics, regional assessment, as well as novel business models.

PCR continues to be the gold standard for nucleic acid amplification by combining accuracy and efficacy that users across areas such as research, pharma & biotech, diagnostics as well as applied sciences depend upon. Such widespread usage continues to drive the industry, even protecting it to some extent from overall economic/market fluctuations. However, as the industry matures, companies are innovating across instrument technology, reagents, and software solutions in order to maintain a competitive edge.

As leading markets such as the United States and Europe face cost pressures, companies are offering solutions around multiplexing and high throughput devices. Reagent manufacturers are focused on products that allow for high speed, efficacy, lower processing cost, reliable repeatability/consistency, sensitivity, and multiplexing capabilities. They are increasingly focusing on novel applications in oncology, infectious diseases, aging-related diseases, as well as applied sciences areas such as forensics, nutrition sciences, agriculture, and veterinary sciences to drive growth.





Segments:



The qPCR instrument segment has matured with manufacturers competing on the basis of factors such as pricing, ease of use, and accuracy. Manufacturers are offering capabilities such as multiplexing and modular capabilities to seamlessly fit into the wider automated lab ecosystem-as users look to improve process efficiencies and control cost.

The PCR reagent segment emerges as the segment with the largest revenue driven by high consumption across device types. With improvements in instrument technology, reagents are also expected to innovate. For example, companies need to provide multiplexing-capable reagents kits that offer higher speed, efficacy, and lower processing time for multiple indications. Additionally, consumers demand custom as well as dry kits with primers and probes for specific targets.

While the dPCR instrument segment shows the fastest growth rate during our forecast range of 2018-2023, the high initial cost of the dPCR instrument continues to be a significant roadblock for its adoption with most users commenting that current qPCR devices are adequate to cater to their needs. However, manufacturers are driving usage in areas that require exact quantification capabilities and comparatively higher detection sensitivity, such as a liquid biopsy. Companies are also launching dPCR instruments that attempt to mimic the high throughput capabilities of traditional qPCR instruments.

PCR software is used across the PCR processing value chain including primer design, sample preparation, process management, as well as final result analysis. While device manufacturers provide the software, a variety of independent software platforms are available as well. Software vendors are offering value-add capabilities such as laboratory information management system (LIMS) connectivity and transfer, data management, and auditing capabilities. Companies such as UgenTec offer an AI-powered automated solution for analysis of high-volume PCR data to reduce the need for human intervention.

Companies such as Thermo Fisher, Bio-Rad, Roche, Qiagen, and Agilent emerge as leading players in the qPCR as well as the reagents segments. However, the reagents segment is highly fragmented towards the tail end as many devices can run reagents/kits from multiple manufacturers and users tend to use reagents/kits as per their personal criteria. The dPCR instrument segment shows the fastest growth, with Bio-Rad and Thermo Fisher emerging as leading companies in this space.



Areas of Opportunities:

PCR application in Liquid Biopsy: Liquid biopsy techniques for tumor profiling and treatment monitoring applications using biomarkers comprising circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) are likely to be an emerging application area

AI to Automate PCR Processes and Analysis: Wide use of PCR is creating huge data sets, hence high-volume labs are looking for solutions that can automate the process as well as help in the management and analysis of data.

Companion Diagnostics (CDx) and Precision Medicine: Novel PCR methodologies such as dPCR can offer accuracy and reproducibility- key for correct prognosis and diagnosis in precise CDx solutions.

Multiplexing and Miniaturization: With the high cost of lab consumables, multiplexing helps in running multiple processes simultaneously, whereas miniaturized devices help widen device and solutions access at lower costs.

Novel Application and Methodologies: Novel detection procedures, combination methodologies, as well as non-traditional areas of application are likely to drive growth in areas such as forensics, nutrition sciences, agriculture, and veterinary sciences.

Regional:



Traditional growth markets such as the United States and Europe have matured and growth is expected to be driven by novel instrument and reagent technologies, as well as from the use of automated modular systems. Developing regions such as APAC and LATAM are expected to be the next growth engines with increasing research and healthcare spending in key countries in the region. However, each country in these regions may differ significantly in their market requirements and may require a bespoke approach combining factors such as the widening of sales channels, developing robust service networks, and customized product portfolios.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the market size and growth forecast for the qPCR and dPCR segments?

Who are the key competitors in this market? How does the competitive landscape look like?

What are the key growth opportunities for existing companies and new entrants in this market segment?

What changes to the business model are required from companies to cater to changes in market conditions?

How is the PCR market evolving? What has been driving M&As in this industry?

What are the opportunities and challenges in the high-growth regions?

