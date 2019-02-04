2018 Analysis of the Drone Delivery Landscape and the Evolving Business Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis of the Drone Delivery Landscape and the Evolving Business Opportunities, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study provides a comprehensive insight into the drone delivery landscape. It discusses the evolution of delivery drones and the need for them today, as well as the macroeconomic trends favouring them. The technological challenges and supporting technologies to overcome them are included, and the various types of delivery drones and profiles of key participants are provided. The study offers an analysis of the current competitive landscape. The research segments the different delivery drones and analyses their capabilities.



The different types of drones discussed include multicopters such as tricopter, quadcopter, hexacopter and octocopter, as well as fixed wing and transitional drones. The various futuristic application avenues for drones in the future and potential business models and revenue streams for the future are also discussed.

The study also looks at the evolving commercial drone delivery regulations across the globe and identifies countries that have embarked on friendly regulations for commercial drone operations.



The increase in the number of vehicles on urban roads and the associated traffic congestion makes it difficult for logistics, postal, courier, and eCommerce companies to deliver the goods at their intended destinations on time. This becomes a serious challenge when it involves scenarios like emergency response during hours of peak traffic. While the urban landscape poses such challenges for last-mile delivery, rural areas also pose unique challenges for delivery businesses.



Most rural areas across the globe are plagued with poor road connectivity and infrastructure to facilitate last-mile delivery. In case of a natural disaster or a health emergency, it takes days and sometimes even weeks for first responders to reach such areas. Delivery drones can help in combatting such challenges prevalent in the last-mile delivery.



The advent of the delivery drones poses a number of pertinent questions related to safety, regulations, privacy, traffic management, and key application areas.

These questions gave rise to the key objectives of this study listed below:

To capture the key milestones in drone delivery over the years

To identify the key participants in the drone delivery market as of 2018

To comprehend the major challenges for commercialisation of delivery drones

To identify the main technology enablers for delivery drones

To identify the infrastructure required to support drone delivery operations

To identify future application avenues for delivery drones

Key conclusions and actionable recommendations Key Participants:

Flirtey

Flytrex

Matternet

Alphabet

Amazon Prime Air

DHL

Drone Delivery Canada

Elroy Air Fedex

SF Holding

Swiss Post

UPS

Volans-i

Walmart

Zipline

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary-Key Takeaways

Executive Summary-Vehicle Segmentation

Executive Summary-Select Delivery Drone Companies

Executive Summary-Select Participants from Other Industries

Executive Summary-Drone Technology Ecosystem

Executive Summary-Business Services and Revenue Streams

Executive Summary-Global Hotspots for Pilots and Concepts

Key Findings and Future Outlook

2. Research Scope and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

3. Segmentations and Drivers

Vehicle Segmentation

Select Delivery Drone Specifications, 2018

Delivery Drones Vs Conventional Light Delivery Vans

Delivery Drones Vs Delivery Bots

Macroeconomic Outlook-Macro Factors Influencing Drone Delivery

Why Are Delivery Drones Better for Last-mile Delivery?

Key Converging Industries Enabling Drone Delivery

4. Evolving Landscape of Delivery Drones

Drone Deliveries-Notable Milestones

Drone Deliveries-Evolving Ecosystem

Select Delivery Drone Companies

Select Participants from Other Industries

Fixed Wing Vs Multirotor Drones

Transitional Drones-Best of Both Worlds?

Delivery Drones -Range Vs Payload

Global Hotspots for Pilots and Concepts

5. Key Application Areas

Snapshot of the Key Application Areas

B2B/Intralogistics-Military

B2B/Intralogistics-Biological Sample Transport

B2B/Intralogistics-Shipping/Retail/Oil & Gas

B2C-Telecommunications Delivery

B2C-Emergency Response

B2C-Traditional Retail/eCommerce

B2C-Food Delivery

B2C-Postal/Courier Delivery

Business Service Model Trials-Chemist Warehouse and Alphabet

Business Service Model Trials-AHA & Flytrex

Business Service Model Trials-DHL Parcelcopter

Medical Courier Drone Service-Nepal

Cargo Drone-Natilus

Emergency Response-Ambulance Drone

Aid Delivery-Consumable Drone

Futuristic Drone Delivery Concept-Drone Errand Service

Timeline for Mainstream Commercialisation

Select Partnerships Driving Drone Delivery Applications

Summary of Business Services and Revenue Streams

Delivery Drones in the eCommerce Industry-Forecast

Delivery Drones in the eCommerce Industry-Regional Market Share

6. Infrastructure

Key Infrastructure Requirements

Distribution Hub Concept-The Amazon Drone Hive' Warehouse

Delivery Platforms Concepts-Blimps

Delivery Platforms Concepts-UPS Drone Delivery Truck

Delivery Platforms Concepts-Amazon Rail

Charging Infrastructure-Street Lamps/Cell Towers

Charging Infrastructure-Battery Swapping Stations

Receiving Platforms-Google Box on Wheels

Receiving Platforms-Eniverse DoorBox

Receiving Platforms-Drone Landing Pad in High Rises

Receiving Platforms-Other Concepts

Drone Landing Pads

Infrastructure Feasibility

Drone-in-a-Box-Enabling Autonomous Drone Operations

7. Challenges

Challenges-Fuel Efficiency and Range

Challenges-Inclement Weather

Challenges-Air Traffic Management

Challenges-Safety

Challenges-Noise

Challenges-Hacking

Challenges-Privacy

Other Challenges-Vandals, Smuggling, and Bird Attack

Addressing Safety-The Origami Drone

Addressing Drone Charging-Skysense

Addressing Secure Drone Delivery & Payment-WorldPay

Mohyi Labs-Addressing Drone Noises

Addressing Drone Air Traffic Control-NASA UTM

8. Enabling Technologies for Delivery Drones

Drone Delivery-Key Enabling Technologies Snapshot

AI and Blockchain to Drive Future Drone Deliveries

Boeing NeXt-Using Blockchain and AI to Track Drones

Role of Fog Computing in Drone Deliveries

Select Drone Software Platforms

Drone Platforms-PrecisionHawk

Drone Platforms-Skyward Operations Management Platform

Select Companies in the Technology Ecosystem

9. Evolving Regulatory Landscape

Global Commercial Drone Regulations Landscape

Evolving Beyond VLOS Regulations

Commercial Drone Regulations-Select US States

US-The UAS Integration Pilot Program

Japan-Building The Drone City of the Future

10. Growth Opportunities and C2A

Delivery Drones-Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives

11. Appendix

The 3 Big Predictions

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

Legal Disclaimer

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



Alphabet

Amazon Prime Air

DHL

Drone Delivery Canada

Elroy Air Fedex

Flirtey

Flytrex

Matternet

SF Holding

Swiss Post

UPS

Volans-i

Walmart

Zipline

