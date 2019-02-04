2018 Analysis of the Drone Delivery Landscape and the Evolving Business Opportunities
This study provides a comprehensive insight into the drone delivery landscape. It discusses the evolution of delivery drones and the need for them today, as well as the macroeconomic trends favouring them. The technological challenges and supporting technologies to overcome them are included, and the various types of delivery drones and profiles of key participants are provided. The study offers an analysis of the current competitive landscape. The research segments the different delivery drones and analyses their capabilities.
The different types of drones discussed include multicopters such as tricopter, quadcopter, hexacopter and octocopter, as well as fixed wing and transitional drones. The various futuristic application avenues for drones in the future and potential business models and revenue streams for the future are also discussed.
The study also looks at the evolving commercial drone delivery regulations across the globe and identifies countries that have embarked on friendly regulations for commercial drone operations.
The increase in the number of vehicles on urban roads and the associated traffic congestion makes it difficult for logistics, postal, courier, and eCommerce companies to deliver the goods at their intended destinations on time. This becomes a serious challenge when it involves scenarios like emergency response during hours of peak traffic. While the urban landscape poses such challenges for last-mile delivery, rural areas also pose unique challenges for delivery businesses.
Most rural areas across the globe are plagued with poor road connectivity and infrastructure to facilitate last-mile delivery. In case of a natural disaster or a health emergency, it takes days and sometimes even weeks for first responders to reach such areas. Delivery drones can help in combatting such challenges prevalent in the last-mile delivery.
The advent of the delivery drones poses a number of pertinent questions related to safety, regulations, privacy, traffic management, and key application areas.
These questions gave rise to the key objectives of this study listed below:
- To capture the key milestones in drone delivery over the years
- To identify the key participants in the drone delivery market as of 2018
- To comprehend the major challenges for commercialisation of delivery drones
- To identify the main technology enablers for delivery drones
- To identify the infrastructure required to support drone delivery operations
- To identify future application avenues for delivery drones
Key conclusions and actionable recommendations Key Participants:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary-Key Takeaways
- Executive Summary-Vehicle Segmentation
- Executive Summary-Select Delivery Drone Companies
- Executive Summary-Select Participants from Other Industries
- Executive Summary-Drone Technology Ecosystem
- Executive Summary-Business Services and Revenue Streams
- Executive Summary-Global Hotspots for Pilots and Concepts
- Key Findings and Future Outlook
2. Research Scope and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
3. Segmentations and Drivers
- Vehicle Segmentation
- Select Delivery Drone Specifications, 2018
- Delivery Drones Vs Conventional Light Delivery Vans
- Delivery Drones Vs Delivery Bots
- Macroeconomic Outlook-Macro Factors Influencing Drone Delivery
- Why Are Delivery Drones Better for Last-mile Delivery?
- Key Converging Industries Enabling Drone Delivery
4. Evolving Landscape of Delivery Drones
- Drone Deliveries-Notable Milestones
- Drone Deliveries-Evolving Ecosystem
- Select Delivery Drone Companies
- Select Participants from Other Industries
- Fixed Wing Vs Multirotor Drones
- Transitional Drones-Best of Both Worlds?
- Delivery Drones -Range Vs Payload
- Global Hotspots for Pilots and Concepts
5. Key Application Areas
- Snapshot of the Key Application Areas
- B2B/Intralogistics-Military
- B2B/Intralogistics-Biological Sample Transport
- B2B/Intralogistics-Shipping/Retail/Oil & Gas
- B2C-Telecommunications Delivery
- B2C-Emergency Response
- B2C-Traditional Retail/eCommerce
- B2C-Food Delivery
- B2C-Postal/Courier Delivery
- Business Service Model Trials-Chemist Warehouse and Alphabet
- Business Service Model Trials-AHA & Flytrex
- Business Service Model Trials-DHL Parcelcopter
- Medical Courier Drone Service-Nepal
- Cargo Drone-Natilus
- Emergency Response-Ambulance Drone
- Aid Delivery-Consumable Drone
- Futuristic Drone Delivery Concept-Drone Errand Service
- Timeline for Mainstream Commercialisation
- Select Partnerships Driving Drone Delivery Applications
- Summary of Business Services and Revenue Streams
- Delivery Drones in the eCommerce Industry-Forecast
- Delivery Drones in the eCommerce Industry-Regional Market Share
6. Infrastructure
- Key Infrastructure Requirements
- Distribution Hub Concept-The Amazon Drone Hive' Warehouse
- Delivery Platforms Concepts-Blimps
- Delivery Platforms Concepts-UPS Drone Delivery Truck
- Delivery Platforms Concepts-Amazon Rail
- Charging Infrastructure-Street Lamps/Cell Towers
- Charging Infrastructure-Battery Swapping Stations
- Receiving Platforms-Google Box on Wheels
- Receiving Platforms-Eniverse DoorBox
- Receiving Platforms-Drone Landing Pad in High Rises
- Receiving Platforms-Other Concepts
- Drone Landing Pads
- Infrastructure Feasibility
- Drone-in-a-Box-Enabling Autonomous Drone Operations
7. Challenges
- Challenges-Fuel Efficiency and Range
- Challenges-Inclement Weather
- Challenges-Air Traffic Management
- Challenges-Safety
- Challenges-Noise
- Challenges-Hacking
- Challenges-Privacy
- Other Challenges-Vandals, Smuggling, and Bird Attack
- Addressing Safety-The Origami Drone
- Addressing Drone Charging-Skysense
- Addressing Secure Drone Delivery & Payment-WorldPay
- Mohyi Labs-Addressing Drone Noises
- Addressing Drone Air Traffic Control-NASA UTM
8. Enabling Technologies for Delivery Drones
- Drone Delivery-Key Enabling Technologies Snapshot
- AI and Blockchain to Drive Future Drone Deliveries
- Boeing NeXt-Using Blockchain and AI to Track Drones
- Role of Fog Computing in Drone Deliveries
- Select Drone Software Platforms
- Drone Platforms-PrecisionHawk
- Drone Platforms-Skyward Operations Management Platform
- Select Companies in the Technology Ecosystem
9. Evolving Regulatory Landscape
- Global Commercial Drone Regulations Landscape
- Evolving Beyond VLOS Regulations
- Commercial Drone Regulations-Select US States
- US-The UAS Integration Pilot Program
- Japan-Building The Drone City of the Future
10. Growth Opportunities and C2A
- Delivery Drones-Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives
11. Appendix
- The 3 Big Predictions
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- Legal Disclaimer
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet
- Amazon Prime Air
- DHL
- Drone Delivery Canada
- Elroy Air Fedex
- Flirtey
- Flytrex
- Matternet
- SF Holding
- Swiss Post
- UPS
- Volans-i
- Walmart
- Zipline
