LoCorr Funds Responds to Market Demands with Continued Growth

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoCorr is pleased to announce the continuation of their growth and expansion strategy, through the promotion of Ruxandra Risko to Executive Vice President, National Accounts. Risko began her career with LoCorr Funds in 2011, and has been instrumental in building LoCorr’s distribution network through national account relationships, by cultivating nationwide partnerships, expanding into new platforms and new channels of distribution. In addition to her responsibilities with National Accounts, Risko also oversees the Internal Sales Desk, focusing on building the capabilities of the team and increasing outreach into the advisor community. A seasoned professional, she has over 27 years’ experience in the industry.



LoCorr Funds also continues to expand their sales team. Following the recent hiring of Stephen O’Loughlin and Jonathan Decanay, LoCorr has now recruited Beth Lehman and Christopher Contos to the Internal sales desk. The addition of these two experienced professionals reflects LoCorr’s commitment to offer outstanding regionally-based support for financial professionals and investors, providing education about the importance of low-correlating investment strategies in diversified investment portfolios.

“Ruxandra’s work with our broker/dealer partners continues to be a key driver of growth for the firm, and we are pleased to recognize her accomplishments with this well-deserved promotion,” says Kevin Kinzie, CEO of LoCorr Funds. “With the market evolving, our message is increasingly resonating. Interest and demand for our investment solutions has risen, which has created opportunities for us to add talented professionals to our team. We are excited to have Beth and Christopher on board. Their expertise and proven sales backgrounds will be an asset to LoCorr as we bring our message of low correlation and diversification to the market.”

About LoCorr Funds

LoCorr Funds is a leading provider of low-correlating investment strategies. They were founded on the belief that non-traditional investment strategies with low correlation to stocks and bonds can reduce risk and help increase portfolio returns. LoCorr offers investment solutions that not only provide the potential for positive returns in rising or falling markets, but also help to achieve diversification in investment portfolios. LoCorr Funds is headquartered in Excelsior, MN. For more information, please visit www.LoCorrFunds.com or call 1.888.628.2887.

