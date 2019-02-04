Global $12 Bn Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market 2018-2023: Emergence of Next-generation Heart Valve Replacement Devices

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global heart valve repair and replacement devices market is expected to generate revenues of more than $12 billion by 2023, growing at an impressive CAGR of around 17% during 2017-2023.



The government organizations and leading manufacturers involved in spreading awareness, education, and support about various types of cardiac diseases will have a positive impact on the global market. Top vendors in the transcatheter space, startups, and small medtech investigational companies are actively engaged in developing next-generation medical devices creating lucrative opportunities in the market. The global heart valve repair and replacement devices market is driven by growing technological advancements, new product approvals, a growing elderly population, and improvements in reimbursement policies.



The increasing adoption of transcatheter and other MI heart valve procedures will transform the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global heart valve repair and replacement devices market by product, surgery type, end-user, and geography.



Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market - Dynamics



The introduction of transcatheter based procedure that is highly advanced than other MI and open surgical techniques is driving the growth of the global heart valve repair and replacement devices market. Transcatheter treatments are associated with fewer complications, high success rate, and a faster recovery rate than other techniques available in the market. Players such as Edwards Lifesciences, Abbott, Medtronic, and LivaNova have launched a wide range of devices that include annuloplasty rings, tissue valves, transcatheter heart valves, mechanical heart valves, and advanced delivery systems.



The launch of devices that focuses on valve retrievability and repositioning will transform the global heart valve repair and replacement devices market. The emergence of transcatheter mitral valve replacement procedure is expected to revolutionize the global heart valve repair and replacement devices market. With the availability of favorable clinical evidence and technological improvements, this procedure is expected to gain immense popularity in the global market over the next few years.



Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market - Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, surgery type, end-users, and geography. Replacement devices segment dominated more the 3/4th of market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of approximately 18% during the forecast period. The growing demand for transcatheter replacement procedures especially TAVR and the availability of next-generation prosthetic tissue heart valves are two of the major factors augmenting the growth of this segment in the global market. The growing demand for mitral valve repair procedures will create lucrative opportunities for leading vendors operating in the global market.



MI heart surgery segment dominates a section of the market share in 2017, growing a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period. The growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries such as video-assisted, robotic-assisted, and endoscopic techniques will propel the growth of this segment in the global market. Hospital end-user segment dominated the largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 18% during the forecast period. The availability of various procedure such as transcatheter-based, MI robotic-assisted, and video-assisted techniques for treating a broad range of high-risk and complicated heart valve diseases is propelling the growth of this end-user segment in the global market.

Key Vendor Analysis



The global heart valve repair and replacement devices market is highly consolidated and top players occupy a significant portion of the market share. The top vendors are investing in innovative products and technologies to sustain the intense competition in the global market. The leading companies are implementing various strategies such as product launches and approvals, marketing and promotional activities, acquisitions, increase R&D investment, and strengthen their distribution networks to gain a larger market share. The increasing focus on business expansion in existing and newer regions to cater to the needs of growing customer base, widen their product portfolios and boost their production capabilities to gain traction from end-users in the global market. The launch of a diversified product portfolio will help players boost their revenues in the global heart valve repair and replacement devices market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Types

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Surgery Type

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-users

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Heart valve repair

7.2.1 Surgical Valve Repair

7.2.2 Non-surgical Repair

7.3 Heart Valve replacement

7.3.1 Mechanical Heart Valves

7.3.2 Tissue Heart Valves

7.3.3 Transcatheter Heart Valves



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Growing Prevalence/Incidence of Heart Valve Diseases

8.1.2 Growing Demand for Transcatheter Repair and Replacement Procedures

8.1.3 Rapid Advances and Improvements in Valve Repair and Replacement Devices and Technology

8.1.4 New Product Approvals

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations and Requirement of Rigorous Clinical Trials

8.2.2 Risks and Complications Associated with Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Procedures

8.2.3 High Cost of Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Procedures

8.2.4 Product Recalls

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Robust Pipeline and Investigational Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices

8.3.2 Strategic Acquisitions

8.3.3 Advent of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement Devices

8.3.4 Emergence of Next-generation Heart Valve Replacement Devices



9 Global Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



10 Market by Product Types

10.1 Market Overview



11 Global Heart Valve Repair Devices Market

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size and Forecast

11.3 Global Surgical Heart Valve Repair Devices Market

11.4 Global Non-surgical Heart Valve Repair Devices Market



12 Global Heart Valve Replacement Devices Market

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size and Forecast

12.3 Global Transcatheter Heart Valves Market

12.4 Global Tissue Heart Valves Market

12.5 Global Mechanical Heart Valves Market



13 Market by Surgery Type

13.1 Market Overview

13.2 Transcatheter Heart Valve Repair and Replacement

13.3 Open Heart Valve Repair and Replacement

13.4 Minimally Invasive Heart Valve Repair and Replacement



14 Market by End-User

14.1 Market Overview

14.2 Hospitals

14.3 ASCs



15 Market By Geography



