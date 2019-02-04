Lisa May Assumes Position as Senior Vice-President of Strategic Solutions with Data Facts

/EIN News/ -- Memphis TN, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Facts, a nationwide provider of mortgage lending solutions and national and international background screening solutions , recently announced seasoned veteran Lisa May has assumed the role of Senior Vice-President of Strategic Solutions for both the lending and background screening divisions.

Daphne Large , Data Facts’ President and CEO, is confident that May will thrive in the new role. “It’s my pleasure to make this announcement,” said Large. “Our clients rely on our solutions to help them compete in a global economy. We are partnering with them on a deeper, more strategic level to meet their ever-evolving needs. Data Facts created this position to bring forward, futuristic-thinking to our solutions to benefit both our current and future clients. A person in charge of strategy and innovation must be a visionary, able to think ahead, see the big idea, and focus on what’s possible. For Data Facts, that is Lisa.”

Lisa May has been with Data Facts for over 20 years and has held a variety of positions, including Senior Vice-President of Marketing and Sales. She received the Sales Person of the Year (Eagle Award) in 2003, 2009, and 2010 and the Diamond Award (Employee of the Year) in 2010.

May will be working with existing and new vendors to research and develop new strategic products and services to help Data Facts lead the market in innovation, solutions design, and product vision. She will also be maximizing partner relationships with Applicant Tracking System (ATS) providers, Loan Origination Software (LOS) providers, and other platform relationships. In addition, she will work closely with multiple departments within Data Facts and drive collaboration to help bring company goals to fruition.

May is looking forward to her challenging new role. “I’m happy to be part of a forward-thinking company dedicated to both technological advancements and operational excellence. I'm confident my new position will ultimately benefit our customers with new and innovative solutions to meet their changing needs.

About Data Facts

Since 1989, Data Facts, Inc. has provided trusted information to Mortgage Lending and Human Resource professionals, enabling them to reach sound lending and hiring decisions. The company stays at the forefront of its industries by cultivating strong client relationships, providing accurate and thorough information, investing in innovative technology, and adhering to strict standards of industry compliance and regulations.

The company holds a National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) accreditation, sustains a SOC 2 certification, is actively involved with various MBA chapters, and requires all staff members to hold FCRA certifications.

Data Facts is certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a 100% woman-owned business, and in 2018 was ranked by HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings as a top background screening provider.

