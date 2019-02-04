Production Printer Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2023: P&S Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- Production Printer Market by Technology (Inkjet, Toner, Flexography, Laser, Gravure, Screen, Offset), by Type (Monochrome, Color), by Application (Commercial [Manuals, Brochures, Menus, Marketing Collaterals, Catalogues], Publishing [Education/Books, Photos/Postcards, Newspapers/Magazines, Directories], Transactional [Bills/Invoices, Statements, Letters, Cheques, Cards, Policy Documents], Label & Package [Cartons, Label, Direct to Object & Late Stage Customization, Digital Smart Packing, Flexible Package, Corrugated Packaging]), by Geography (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, Japan, India, South Korea, Mexico, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Turkey) – Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2013–2023



NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, production printer market is expected to reach $6.6 billion by 2023. The growth in the market can be attributed to surging demand for high-speed printing for several application areas such as commercial, publishing, and label & packaging.

Request to get the sample pages of the report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/production-printer-market/report-sample

Based on application, the production printer market is segmented into commercial, publishing, transactional, and label & package and others, wherein ‘others’ include textile, panel, flow tiles, and wallpaper. Among these, publishing category held the largest revenue share of over 35% in 2017; owing to rapid growth in printing of educational books and novels across the globe. While, the label & package category is expected to register fastest CAGR over the forecast period. High quality, low cost, and fast turnaround time are the key factors driving the production printer market for label & package category.

Based on type, the market for publishing application has been divided into education/books, newspapers/magazines, photos/postcards, directories, and others, wherein ‘others’ include periodicals and journals. Among these, education/books category held highest revenue share in global publishing production printer market in 2017. This is attributed to increasing demand for production printers in printing of various education/books such as non-fiction, fiction books, and paperback books in North America, Europe and APAC regions. On the other hand, photos/postcards segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR in global publishing production printer market, during 2018-2023.

In terms of type, the market for commercial application has been categorized into manuals, brochures, menus, marketing collaterals, catalogues and others, wherein ‘others’ include stationery, leaflets, letterheads, event tickets, memo pads, desk pads, envelopes, stickers, calendars, and binders. Of these, marketing collaterals held the highest revenue share in the global commercial production printer market 2017, owing to increase in demand for production printers in printing of various marketing collaterals such as data sheets, pamphlets, white papers, sales scripts, and guides.

Browse report overview with 130 tables and 84 figures spread through 204 pages and detailed TOC on "Production Printer Market" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/production-printer-market

E-commerce industry is exhibiting robust growth, across the globe, with global retail e-commerce market value forecast to reach over $4.2 trillion by 2021, with over 15% growth in the period 2019-2021. Factors such as internet growth, lowering prices, and growing awareness among global populace, propelled e-commerce market growth. This in turn resulted in growth of packaging and labelling industry, thereby contributing to production printing market growth.

APAC production printer market held the highest market share in the global production printer market in 2017 and is expected to continue holding the largest share during 2018-2023. Among countries, China recorded the highest revenue share in APAC due to the growing adoption of litho commercial printers, flexographic printers, and gravure printers for publishing applications such as education/books, newspapers/magazines, and directories. While, India is projected to register the fastest CAGR during 2018-2023, owing to increasing demand for books, magazines, catalogues, manuals and others.

Make enquiry before buying the report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=production-printer-market

The intensity of rivalry among players in the production printer market is high. In the recent past, product launches, and partnerships were the major activities of the market players in the production printer market. For instance, in January 2019, Xerox Corporation enhanced Xerox’s AltaLink Multifunction Printers (MFPs) to enable companies to monitor security settings and automatically reset unauthorized changes as well as customize tasks to improve productivity and maximize time.

Some of the other key players operating in the production printer market include Canon Inc., HP Inc., Ricoh Company Ltd., Konica Minolta Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Electronics for Imaging Inc., Eastman Kodak Company, Inca Digital Printers Limited, and Miyakoshi Printing Machinery, Co., Ltd.

More Reports by P&S Intelligence

Energy Harvesting System Market

Energy harvesting system market is developing well, and IoT and big data technologies have given it a real impetus. It is generally considered as the abstraction of operational power from the atmosphere to decrease the requirement of external power sources or batteries. Habitually, electricity is utilized to achieve some active sensing and interconnect the sensor data wirelessly over local area network (LAN) or wide-area network (WAN). In the coming years, millions or billions of devices are going to be connected to the internet. It is not surprising to allude that energy harvesting will be highly beneficial for IoT applications.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/energy-harvesting-market

Variable Refrigerant Flow Systems Market

VRF HVAC systems use state-of-art technology that enables them to control and adjust temperatures of different zones. Instead of a one large unit to pump out air, a VRF HVAC system uses several air handlers that can be controlled individually, based on the heating and cooling requirements. Moreover, unlike traditional air conditioning systems, VRF HVAC systems do not require much ceiling and wall space, as they make use of small air handlers.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/variable-refrigerant-flow-systems-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.