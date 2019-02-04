Aspect Furniture Staff Announcement - VIC Area Sales Manager, Shane McGowan

Shane McGowan joins Aspect Furniture in our Melbourne office after a 13-year stint in Brisbane.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, February 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With our Melbourne showroom opening next month, we're privileged to welcome some new team members.

This month, Shane McGowan joins Aspect Furniture after a 13-year stint in Brisbane. A born-and-bred Victorian, Shane returns to his home city to manage client services. He brings over 20 years' experience in delivering high-quality workplace furniture solutions, and expertise in managing even the largest and most complex procurement contracts.

He is driven by a real passion for the modern workplace, helping client's define innovative, agile solutions where human performance and comfort are enhanced by quality products.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.