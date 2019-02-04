Mixing Bali With Business: The Ritz-Carlton, Bali Present ‘Meet The Banjar’ Meeting Package

Balinese Style Dinner Balinese Sweets Break Dinner by The Indian Ocean Selection of Fresh Seafood Balinese Inspired Decoration

The Ritz Carlton, Bali offers a fully immersive Balinese cultural experience that thrills its guests and ensures the most interesting and successful events,” — Karim Tayach

DENPASAR, BALI, INDONESIA, February 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bringing the magical spirit of Bali to life, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is offering a meeting experience that captures the essence of Balinese heritage while surprising and inspiring each executive. The ‘Meet the Banjar’ meeting package provides the perfect balance between business and leisure, with extensive meeting facilities and the latest audio visual technologies. Committed to bringing one-of-a-kind events to life, the dedicated Ladies & Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali will stage a tailor-made experience, while delivering excellent service through genuine Balinese hospitality.

Derived from the word, ‘Banjar,’ a basic unit society in the Balinese culture, the ‘Meet the Banjar’ meeting package is routed in rich cultural traditions. Presenting a spirit of community and democracy, the philosophy of meetings in Bali is surrounded by the idea of people gathering in a place called ‘Bale Banjar,’ where all decisions concerning social welfare and the future of residents are made. At the ‘Banjar,’ locals also gather to craft offerings for their Gods and blessing decorations for their villages made mainly of palm leaves, tropical flowers, or bamboo. At The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, the curated meeting offer was designed to capture the local heritage and spirit, enriching the life of each attendee by producing extraordinary events.



Blessed with lava enriched soil – the perfect land to grow vegetables, tropical fruits and rare spices, native culinary traditions demonstrate the indigenous and rich heritage. Using each ingredient to benefit the human body, the resort’s catering team has expertly crafted a unique culinary experience as part of the ‘Meet the Banjar’ meeting package. The Fruit Market Break presents the island’s freshest harvest from garden-to-table bites that are uniquely prepared to delight all appetites. The Balinese Sweet Break introduces celebrated traditional refreshments from different areas of the island, made of three main ingredients – rice flour, coconut, and palm sugar. Set outdoors amidst the soothing ocean breeze, The Warung Lunch is a street-food market setting, providing guests with the opportunity to sample various local dishes. Rich in flavor and spices, the food is served in traditional food carts, freshly made on property to amuse their culinary adventure.

“The Ritz Carlton, Bali offers award-winning indoor and outdoor venues and the ultimate in corporate event spaces, while at the same time providing a fully immersive Balinese cultural experience that thrills its guests and ensures the most interesting and successful events,” says General Manager Karim Tayach.

For an impeccable closing to the meeting and to leave a memorable feeling of the destination, guests can opt for an Indian Ocean Dinner. As the night falls and the stars appear, guests will turn in their shoes to the resort’s devoted shoe concierge for a relaxed, shoeless atmosphere created by local-inspired decorations, attractive entertainment, and distinctive cuisine.

Set to reflect a Balinese fisherman village, the resort’s golden beach setting is illuminated by twilight bonfires and tiki torches. Elegant tables are sculpted deep into the sands, offering intimate dining dens, and a natural amphitheater, from which guests can feast on world class dishes. A truly festive atmosphere, attendees will enjoy a visual journey of traditional dance and music in the most spectacular settings.

Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive best villas in Bali, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venue and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime.



Meetings with Balinese Philosophy of life



