Grand Rapids Mobile Pet Grooming Presents Three Stealth Tools to Ease the Mess of Muddy Dogs & Kids

Develop a game plan for winter months when kids and dogs track mud with wild abandon.

Develop a path to your doors that works for you. Make sure the kids and pets understand what they are supposed to do once they get all muddy. Dogs are exceptionally bright and you can teach them.” — Tails Smith

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, USA, February 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muddy dogs and kids are happy dogs and kids, but cleaning a muddy dog is not always easy. Here are some tips to make life easier, and your floors cleaner even when dogs have rolled in the muds. Take these steps to curb the messy mud residue and don’t forget to call a mobile pet groomer when it gets to be too much. Mobile dog grooming mud strategy #1Develop a path to your doors that works for you. Make sure the kids and pets understand what they are supposed to do once they get all muddy. Dogs are exceptionally bright, in most cases, and you can teach them the steps you take. Be consistent with these steps so they can learn it easily. And be firm with the kids, too! This might include having a hose and a thick towel at the ready.Mobile dog grooming mud strategy #2Is there a washing machine sink near a door that goes into the garage? You can connect a hose to warm water so when you rinse of the dogs (and the kids!) they won’t be so cold. Once you’ve rinsed of your pets be very aware of the temperatures and make sure they can dry off someplace that is not freezing cold, too. Have some old sleeping bags or blankets available for drying off once the mud is gone!Mobile dog grooming mud strategy #3Invest in a waterproof rug (like a bathroom rug) for the front door area. You can let your dog wipe his or her paws off on the rug and then rinse it off and let it air dry. Easy-peasy!For extra family fun be sure to get lots of photos. Muddy times are good times. And of course, call Grand Rapids Mobile Pet Grooming to give yourself a break and let them take care of the mud!About the AuthorTails Smith is a dogAholic who loves four-leggeds just a wee bit more than people. You can find Tails at www.GrandRapidsMobilePetGrooming.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.