CyberKYC due diligence reporting service provides visibility into supply chain risk to prevent third party data breaches

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With changing privacy and cybersecurity legislation in Canada requiring companies to report data breaches, organizations are discovering that much of the blame rests on trusted partners, vendor relationships and supply chain players without adequate security controls.



According to recently published studies by insurance company Beazley and Soha Systems, third party supplier data breaches account for 30 percent of overall security incidents while supply chain-related cybersecurity exposures rise to 63 percent linked to third-party access.

Key industry sectors impacted by the need to “know your customer” (KYC) span the spectrum of Canadian companies in regulated industries, from finance to healthcare. To meet the demand, trusted advisors to these industries can now subscribe to CyberKYC, a managed risk reporting service available to law firms, accounting organizations and financial advisors focused on commercial business activity.

Professional firms can access reports on potential supply chain partners, merger & acquisition targets, reputational information and technical details on vendors and service providers.

“CyberKYC is an open source intelligence reporting system (OSINT) that shines a light on the available information about companies, from server locations to policy documentation. We have made it available to professionals and trusted advisors who need a deep dive into quantitative data to make risk-based business decisions, or advise clients,” said Claudiu Popa, CEO of parent company Informatica Security in Toronto.

About the Company:

Established in 1989, Informatica Security offers Verify: Canada’s largest selection of corporate security assessments, threat-risk assessments, information security and compliance audits and professional ethical hacking services for organizations of all sizes.

Verify is an annual, standardized risk assessment methodology offering professional attestations and compliance preparation, verification and attestation including certificates and seal programs for over 20 security frameworks and privacy/security laws including NIST CSF, PIPEDA, GDPR, Trust Services, PCI-DSS and many others.

Informatica’s www.VerifyNow.ca Risk Assessment selector is used by Canadian companies to configure and select security testing and compliance solutions for their organization.

To sign up for CyberKYC reports or request additional information, email Start@CyberKYC.com or visit www.CyberKYC.info.

For media commentary and interviews regarding supply chain security and third party data breaches contact:

Claudiu Popa, CISSP, CISA, CRISC, PMP, CIPP at soundbites@SecurityandPrivacy.ca



