Vice President of the Seychelles visits Sri Lanka from 30 January to 02 February, 2019

Vice President Vincent Meriton of the Republic of Seychelles arrived in Sri Lanka on Wednesday, 30 January, 2019 to receive two Wave Rider Inshore Patrol Craft (WRIPC) donated by the Government of Sri Lanka to the Government of Seychelles. The handing over Ceremony of the Patrol Craft will be held on the 01 February, 2019 at the Western Naval Command Headquarters, Colombo Port.

The Government of Sri Lanka arranged this donation to the Government of the Seychelles as per the request of Danny Faure, the President of the Seychelles during the bilateral discussion with President Maithripala Sirisena during the recent State Visit to the Seychelles in October, 2018 coinciding with the thirty (30) years of establishment of Diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the Seychelles.

The construction was undertaken by the Sri Lanka Navy and the handing over ceremony on 01 February will be graced by President Sirisena with the participation of officers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Ports and Shipping, Chief of Defence Staff, Secretary to the President, and the High Commissioner of the Seychelles in Colombo.



