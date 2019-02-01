There were 19 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,492 in the last 365 days.

Commencement of negotiations for the tax convention with the Kingdom of Morocco

The Government of Japan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco will commence negotiations for the tax convention between the two countries.

The first round of negotiations will take place from February 4, 2019 in Tokyo.

