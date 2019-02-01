Commencement of negotiations for the tax convention with the Kingdom of Morocco

The Government of Japan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco will commence negotiations for the tax convention between the two countries.

The first round of negotiations will take place from February 4, 2019 in Tokyo.



