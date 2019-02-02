CareOregon submits Letters of Intent to provide Oregon Health Plan for next five years

For Portland Metro, Northwest Oregon and Jackson County

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Ore., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareOregon today submitted three Letters of Intent (LOI) that it will seek a contract to ensure the continuous provision of Medicaid health care services to its Oregon Health Plan (OHP) members in the Portland Metropolitan Area as well as Jackson, Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties.

Eric C. Hunter, CareOregon President and CEO









Statewide, applicants were required by February 1 to file a Letter of Intent to apply for the next round of Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) contracts, for five-year terms that commence January 1, 2020.

CareOregon has been serving the OHP population for 25 years by working with the Oregon Health Authority to tailor health care delivery to the needs of local communities and members. A founding member of Health Share of Oregon, CareOregon manages physical health benefits for 200,000 of Health Share’s 300,000 members, and dental health benefits for 70,000.

Additionally, it manages OHP benefits for 30,000 members in Jackson County through ownership of Jackson Care Connect, and 25,000 members in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties through Columbia Pacific CCO.

In the Portland Metro Area, CareOregon, along with other partners that make up of Health Share of Oregon, are submitting LOIs separate from Health Share as a precautionary measure to ensure continuous delivery of OHP services. Health Share announced its own Letter of Intent earlier this week.

Each CCO works to integrate physical, behavioral and oral health care through a community-based model that includes locally based boards of directors, Community Advisory Councils and clinical advisory groups to help represent the voice of local providers.

“CareOregon remains committed to advancing efforts that coordinate the integration of physical, mental and oral health while making upstream investments in the community to address the social determinants of health and health equity,” said Eric C. Hunter, CareOregon President and CEO. “We look forward to working with the Oregon Health Authority and with each of the communities we serve to continue this mission for the next 25 years and beyond.”

Attachment

Elise Burke CareOregon 503-416-3736 burkee@careoregon.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.