Hill’s Pet Nutrition Voluntarily Recalls Select Canned Dog Food for Excessive Vitamin D

Hill’s Pet Nutrition is voluntarily recalling select canned dog food products due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D. While vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, ingestion of elevated levels can lead to potential health issues depending on the level of vitamin D and the length of exposure, and dogs may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. Vitamin D, when consumed at very high levels, can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction. Pet parents with dogs who have consumed any of the products listed and are exhibiting any of these signs should contact their veterinarian. In most cases, complete recovery is expected after discontinuation of feeding.

In the United States, the affected canned dog foods were distributed through retail pet stores and veterinary clinics nationwide. No dry foods, cat foods, or treats are affected.

Pet parents who purchased the product with the specific lot/date codes listed should discontinue feeding and dispose of those products immediately or return unopened product to your retailer for a refund. For more information, please contact Hill’s via our website or at 1-800-445-5777.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition learned of the potential for elevated vitamin D levels in some of our canned dog foods after receiving a complaint in the United States about a dog exhibiting signs of elevated vitamin D levels. Our investigation confirmed elevated levels of vitamin D due to a supplier error.

We care deeply about all pets and are committed to providing pet parents with safe and high quality products. Hill’s has identified and isolated the error and, to prevent this from happening again, we have required our supplier to implement additional quality testing prior to their release of ingredients. In addition to our existing safety processes, we are adding our own further testing of incoming ingredients.

For further information, please contact Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc. at 1-800-445-5777 Monday-Friday during the hours of 9am-5pm (CST) or at contactus@hillspet.com. Information can also be found at www.hillspet.com/productlist

This voluntary recall only impacts canned dog food and primarily in the United States. It is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Impacted products outside of the United States will be subject to separate notices on the country-specific website. If you are outside of the United States, please check your own country’s Hill’s website for more information.

Product Name SKU Number Lot Code/Date Code Hill's® Prescription Diet® c/d® Multicare Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5oz 3384 102020T10 102020T25 Hill's® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5oz 3389 102020T04 102020T10 102020T19 102020T20 Hill's® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 5.5oz 3390 102020T11 112020T23 122020T07 Hill's® Prescription Diet® z/d® Canine 5.5oz 5403 102020T17 112020T22 Hill's® Prescription Diet® g/d® Canine 13oz 7006 112020T19 112020T20 Hill's® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine 13oz 7008 092020T30 102020T07 102020T11 112020T22 112020T23 Hill's® Prescription Diet® j/d® Canine 13oz 7009 112020T20 Hill's® Prescription Diet® k/d® Canine 13oz 7010 102020T10 102020T11 Hill's® Prescription Diet® w/d® Canine 13oz 7017 092020T30 102020T11 102020T12 Hill's® Prescription Diet® z/d® Canine 13oz 7018 102020T04 112020T22 Hill's® Prescription Diet® Metabolic + Mobility Canine Vegetable & Tuna Stew 12.5oz 10086 102020T05 102020T26 Hill's® Prescription Diet® w/d® Canine Vegetable & Chicken Stew 12.5oz 10129 102020T04 102020T21 Hill's® Prescription Diet® i/d® Low Fat Canine Rice, Vegetable & Chicken Stew 12.5oz 10423 102020T17 102020T19 112020T04 Hill's® Prescription Diet® Derm Defense® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5oz 10509 102020T05 Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Small & Toy Breed Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food 5.8oz 4969 102020T18 Hill's® Science Diet® Puppy Chicken & Barley Entrée 13oz 7036 102020T12 Hill's® Science Diet® Adult Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13oz 7037 102020T13 102020T14 112020T23 112020T24 Hill's® Science Diet® Adult Turkey & Barley Dog Food 13oz 7038 102020T06 Hill's® Science Diet® Adult Chicken & Beef Entrée Dog Food 13oz 7040 102020T13 Hill's® Science Diet® Adult Light with Liver Dog Food 13oz 7048 112020T19 Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13oz 7055 092020T31 102020T13 Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Beef & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13oz 7056 092020T31 112020T20 112020T24 Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Turkey & Barley Entrée 13oz 7057 112020T19 Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Healthy Cuisine Braised Beef, Carrots & Peas Stew dog food 12.5oz 10452 102020T14 102020T21 Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Youthful Vitality Chicken & Vegetable Stew dog food 12.5oz 10763 102020T04 102020T05 112020T11

