Travelzoo Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

WHAT: Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018. Travelzoo will issue a press release reporting its results before the market opens on February 6, 2019. WHEN: Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM ET HOW: A live webcast of Travelzoo’s Q4 2018 earnings conference call can be accessed at http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived within 24 hours of the end of the call and will be available through the same link. CONTACT: Lijun Qi Investor Relations Travelzoo +1 (212) 484-4998

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 28 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With more than 25 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 15 years we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to the very best deals.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.