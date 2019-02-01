Paratek Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, today announced that on January 31, 2019, the Company granted stock options and restricted stock units to two new employees of the Company. These awards were granted pursuant to the Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2017 Inducement Plan, as amended, which was approved by the Company's board of directors on June 15, 2017, under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules, for equity grants to employees entering into employment or returning to employment after a bona fide period of non-employment with the Company, as an inducement material to such individuals entering into employment with the Company.



The stock options are to acquire, in the aggregate, 5,400 shares of the Company’s common stock at a per share exercise price of $6.75, the closing sales price on January 31, 2019, and shall vest over a four-year vesting period, under which 25% of the shares will vest after 12 months of employment, with the remaining shares vesting monthly thereafter over the remaining 36-month period, subject to the employee’s continuous service. The restricted stock units are to acquire, in the aggregate, 4,600 shares of the Company’s common stock and shall vest upon the conclusion of a 36-month vesting period, under which one hundred percent 100% of the restricted stock units will vest after 36 months of employment, subject to the employee’s continuous service. The stock options and restricted stock units are subject to the terms and conditions of the Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2017 Inducement Plan, as amended, and the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement and restricted stock unit award agreement covering each grant.



About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics. The company’s lead commercial product, NUZYRA™ (omadacycline) is a once-daily intravenous and oral antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with CABP and ABSSSI. Paratek is also studying NUZYRA for the treatment of urinary tract infections (UTI).



Paratek has submitted a marketing authorization application for omadacycline in the European Union. Paratek has entered into a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region and retains all remaining global rights.



Under a research agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense, omadacycline also is being studied against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases of public health and biodefense importance, including plague and anthrax.



Paratek’s second FDA approved commercial product, SEYSARA™ (sarecycline), is marketed by Almirall, LLC in the U.S. as a new once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris. Paratek retains development and commercialization rights to sarecycline in the rest of the world.



Recognizing the serious threat of bacterial infections, Paratek is dedicated to providing solutions that enable positive outcomes and lead to better patient stories.



For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow @ParatekPharma on Twitter.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements related to our overall strategy, product candidates, clinical studies, prospects, potential and expected results, including statements about the timing of commercializing NUZYRA, periods of expected exclusivity of NUZYRA, advancing omadacycline and otherwise preparing for clinical studies, the timing of enrollment in our clinical studies and our reporting of the results of such studies, the potential for omadacycline to serve as an empiric monotherapy treatment option for patients suffering from ABSSSI, CABP, UTI, and other bacterial infections when resistance is of concern, the prospect of omadacycline providing broad-spectrum activity, and our ability to make and sell NUZYRA, obtain certain regulatory approvals of omadacycline. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements, and are identified by words such as "advancing," "believe," "expect," "well positioned," "look forward," "anticipated," "continued," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, our Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.



CONTACT:

Investor and Media Relations:

Ben Strain

617-807-6688

ir@ParatekPharma.com





