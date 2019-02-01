UAW local makes sure kids don’t go without for Christmas

The holidays may be over but the memories will last for kids at Local 211’s annual Christmas Party for Kids in Defiance, Ohio, thanks to efforts of the local’s committees joining together with retirees to produce the event. Games, food and a visit from Santa and his elves rounded out the event that included cookie decorating, card making for residents of the Sandusky Veterans Home, face painting for kids of all ages, prizes and American-made presents bought by Local 211 members. Solidarity!



