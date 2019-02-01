DiVine Tours Launches Couturista Travel to Provide Luxury, Fashion-Focused Travel Experiences

Couturista Travel is now accepting reservations for Tuscany Couture taking place on April 6th - 14th. For booking information, visit www.couturistatravel.com or contact info@couturistatravel.com / 1-877-COUTRVL (1-877-268-8785) Tuscany Couture by Couturista Travel includes stays in luxury fashion inspired hotels such as the Ferragamo-owned Gallery Art Hotel, exclusive vineyard tours, and VIP access and discounts at the world's leading fashion retailers. Travelers will enjoy once

Now Booking its First Tour: A Curated Visit to Tuscany in April 2019

Tuscany Couture is the perfect trip for the inquisitive, divine traveler.” — Myriam Angulo

MIAMI, FL, USA, February 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1996, DiVine Tours has been providing innovative luxury travel excursions throughout Italy. This spring, DiVine Tours will launch their newest extension: Couturista Travel – a travel experience personalized for connoisseurs of high-end fashion, gourmet cuisine, and luxury lifestyle. Couturista Travel is now booking for its April fashion-focused journey through Tuscany, followed by trips to Miami and Mexico later in the year.

Tuscany Couture by Couturista Travel includes stays in luxury fashion inspired hotels such as the Ferragamo-owned Gallery Art Hotel, exclusive vineyard tours, and VIP access and discounts at the world's leading fashion retailers. Travelers will enjoy once-in-a-lifetime, exclusive, curated access to shops including Prada, Gucci, Armani, Ferragamo, Emilio Pucci, Sergio Rossi, Cavalli, Dolce & Gabbana, and many more.

Couturistas will begin their nine-day-long escape in Florence on April 6th, 2019 with a reception and welcome dinner. The following day will include an intimate inside look into the history of Italian Fashion, then & now, via private tours through the culture rich UNESCO City. Expert guides will then transport guests back to the 18th century via the Pitti Palace Costume Gallery, featuring rich collections that represent the evolution of fashion for didactic purposes.

The historical experiences will also include a visit to the Salvatore Ferragamo Museum. Dedicated to the life and work of the famed Italian shoe designer, the museum contains over 10,000 models of shoes and a variety of exhibits dedicated to the life and work of Ferragamo from the 1920's until his death in 1960.

In addition to visits to Italy's top historical fashion destinations and some of the most sophisticated shopping in the world, the Tuscany Couture trip includes visits to local artisan's workshops, private trunk shows, dining at Florence's most revered restaurants and guided visits to the iconic sites in historical cities throughout the Tuscan region.

"Tuscany Couture is the ideal vacation framed by the magic and elegance of Florence. Suited for the curious shopper or the fashion-savvy, a group of friends seeking the ultimate getaway, or even the mother-daughter duo looking for a bonding retreat," said Myriam Angulo, co-founder of Couturista Travel. "There is so much to see in Florence and Chianti besides the traditional visits to see renowned art and wine tastings. Couturista organizers use their personal knowledge and intimate relationships to open the doors to artisan shoemakers, pop-up shops, flagship stores and everything in between. Tuscany Couture is the perfect trip for the inquisitive, divine traveler."

Tuscany Couture's $6,999 pp fee includes the complete land program with transportation, deluxe hotel accommodations, English-speaking guides, daily breakfast buffets, welcome and farewell dinners, shopping tours, museum entrances, winery visits, and many more activities for travelers looking to do it all.

With some days planned out and others that allow Couturistas to explore suggested sites on their own, each traveler has the ability to mold their vacation to fit their every want and desire. There are also unique extension options for those who want to extend their stay in Italy with opportunities to spend three additional days in the North or South of Florence.

Following the trip to Tuscany, Couturista Travel will offer innovative programs in the Magic City that is Miami with two distinct themes: Exploration of Art and Curated Shopping; as well as an opportunity to explore and shop Mexico later in the year.

About DiVine Tours & Couturista Travel

DiVine Tours is a boutique tour operation specializing in exclusive Wine Tours, and Gourmet Programs in Italy since 1996. Most recently, they have branched out to develop COUTURISTA TRAVEL, which offers new Curated Fashion Shopping Experiences in famous locations as well as in new, undiscovered destinations. Originally based out of Chianti, Italy, director and owner Myriam Angulo has come back home to Miami, Florida and is determined to bring couture lifestyle back to the tour industry.

Couturista Travel is now accepting reservations for Tuscany Couture taking place on April 6th - 14th. For booking information, visit www.couturistatravel.com or contact info@couturistatravel.com / 1-877-COUTRVL (1-877-268-8785)



