Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, a registered investment advisory firm serving clients nationwide.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI, USA, February 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investment advisory services are offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group , Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor in the state of Michigan. Insurance products and services are offered through Strategic Wealth Insurance Group , Inc. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, Inc. and Strategic Wealth Insurance Group, Inc. are affiliated companies. Neither Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, Inc. or Strategic Wealth Insurance Group, Inc. are affiliated with or endorsed by the Social Security Administration or any government agency.Strategic Wealth ADVISORS GROUP, INC TIM SULLIVAN, NSSA, ChFEBC℠ Tim Sullivan, NSSA, ChFEBC℠, is the president and CEO of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, a registered investment advisory firm serving clients nationwide. The firm provides retirement, investment, and Social Security planning services to pre-retirees and retirees as well as benefits planning and training for federal employees.With more than 15 years of experience, Sullivan is knowledgeable about various financial solutions that can helppreserve capital, provide principal protected growth and allow for the potential to transfer wealth to futuregenerations. In preparing for retirement, Sullivan believes it is not only essential to accumulate wealth during theworking years, but also implement strategies that can help preserve and stretch one's nest egg.As a Chartered Federal Employee Benefits Consultant (ChFEBC℠), Sullivan has completed an intensive trainingcourse and passed a rigorous examination covering all federal employee benefits, providing him with unique andadvanced knowledge of benefits and retirement planning strategies available to government employees. He hasalso earned the National Social Security Advisor (NSSA®) certificate from the National Social SecurityAssociation, LLC. Sullivan is securities licensed and holds life and health insurance licenses.Sullivan is the host of the “Strategically Planning the Road to Your Retirement” podcast, which is available on iTunes, Google Play and Spotify. He is also the author of Strategic Wealth: A Tactical and Practical Guide to Winning in Retirement, which is available for purchase on Amazon.STORY IDEAS FOR CONSIDERATIONFederal Employee Retirement Planning with a Split Congress: With Democrats controlling the house and Republicans running the Senate, a split Congress can lead to political gridlock. 2019 has already brought one government shutdown, and with continued economic uncertainty surrounding Washington, federal employees feel uneasy about their financial futures. Sullivan can provide insight on how federal employees can effectively plan for their golden years, despite the current political environment.Maximizing Social Security in 2019: According to the Social Security Administration, in 2018 nearly half of married couples receiving the benefit say it makes up at least 50% of their retirement income. Many factors should be considered when filing for Social Security including at what age one should begin taking their benefits, options available to single vs. married couples, and the tax implications it can have on retirement income. Sullivan can share his expertise on ways to maximize Social Security benefits so that retirees can get the paycheck they deserve.Asset Protection in a Volatile Economy: Severe ongoing market volatility is a new reality for today's investors. The stock market ended 2018 with its worst December since the Great Depression; however, some recession worries have waned since the early part of 2019 saw a market rally. These dramatic swings can leave pre-retirees and retirees uncertain about their investment plan. Sullivan can share asset protection strategies to consider during a volatile economy that can help preserve one’s accumulated wealth.MEDIA CONTACT CONNECT WITH TIMJill Jagelski Schofield www.strategicwealthadvisorsgroup.com (702) 685-7450 - Telephone @StratWealthAdvGJill@AdvisorPR.com FacebookWHEN TO CALL ON TIM…When news breaks about retirement planning, investment strategies or Social Security, or when developing a story and need expert insight on any of the following topics, Sullivan can be of assistance.Retirement PlanningAny news related to retirement planning including income planning and creating a distribution plan, estate planning and preservation, wealth transfer strategies and multi-generational wealth planning, funeral planning, insurance in retirement, as well as long-term care and Medicare planning Investment Management As it relates to investment options within a retirement account, goals-based investing, market risk investments, preserving capital and principal protectedgrowth, investment strategies for different ages and risk tolerance, as well as tax efficient strategies for growing wealth in retirementSocial Security PlanningAny news related to Social Security including cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) as well as advanced planning and withdrawal strategies, ways to maximize the benefit, calculating Social Security paychecks, filing options for married couples, as well as tax implications on your overall income.Federal Employee BenefitsAs it relates to federal employee’s retirement planning and benefits including the latest updates and provisions to the Federal Employee and Civil Service Retirement Systems, how to accurately calculate pension payouts, turning a Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) into retirement income and TSP rollover strategies, and Federal Employee Group Life Insurance options



