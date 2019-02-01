LeverageRx Shares Financial Resolutions for Physicians to Make in the New Year

/EIN News/ -- Omaha, NE, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital lending and insurance marketplace, LeverageRx, is dedicated to helping physicians reach financial success in the new year. To achieve this, the company is sharing financial tips on the LeverageRx blog, starting with the post “5 Smart Financial Resolutions for Physicians to Make in 2019.”

LeverageRx’s financial tips are helpful to new and well-established physicians alike. For experienced physicians, tips include fine-tuning budgets and estate planning. For new physicians, tips include finding the right insurance for their practice, including individual disability and term life.

Overall, the advice from LeverageRx is applicable for all physicians, including dentists and veterinarians. LeverageRx recommends consulting financial and tax professionals following a life-changing situation (e.g., getting married, starting a practice). When it comes to saving for retirement, “you can contribute a maximum of $19,000 to a 401(k) if you are under the age of 50” in 2019.

By following these tips, as LeverageRx explains, physicians will set themselves up for “a financially healthy and happy year ahead.”

About LeverageRX

LeverageRx is a digital lending and insurance marketplace for healthcare professionals. The platform makes it simple to for physicians to compare rates and save money on student loan refinancing, physician mortgage loans, disability insurance, malpractice insurance, practice financing, and more. For more information, visit https://www.leveragerx.com/, email hello@leveragerx.com or call 402-915-2045.

Colin Nabity LeveragRx colin@leveragerx.com



