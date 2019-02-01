FPB FINANCIAL CORP. (OTCQB: FPBF), the Holding Company for Florida Parishes Bank, Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter/Full Year Results and Declares Dividends

/EIN News/ -- HAMMOND, La., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FPB Financial Corp. (OTCQB: FPBF), the holding for Florida Parishes Bank, announced financial results for the 2018 period ended December 31, 2018.



Earnings

Net Income in the 2018 fourth quarter increased 301% to $669,000 ($0.23 per fully diluted common share) as compared to the 2017 fourth quarter net income of $167,000 ($0.06 per fully diluted common share). For the year ending December 31, 2018 net income increased 268% to $4.7 million ($1.65 per fully diluted common share) as compared to the 2017 period net income of $1.3 million ($0.51 per fully diluted common share). Pre-Merger related expenses totaled $1.1 million in the 2018 fourth quarter associated with the Nov. 6, 2018 signing of an agreement and Plan of Merger between FPB Financial Corp. and The First Bancshares, Inc. Operating Net Income for the 2018 fourth quarter, excluding the $1.1 million of pre-merger related expenses, totaled $1.5 million ($0.52 per fully diluted common share) and $5.6 million ($1.95 per fully diluted common share) for the 12 months ended December, 31, 2018.

The increase in net income during the 2018 fourth quarter was primarily attributed to a $598,000 or 17%, increase in net-interest income. The increase in net-interest income was primarily due to a 22% increase in mortgage loan interest income and a 47% increase in interest income from investment securities. Net income was negatively affected by a $580,000, or 18% increase in Non-Interest Expense. The increase in non-interest expense was the result of a $580,000, or 31% increase in compensation and employee benefits: a $354,000, or 425% increase in professional fees (both the increase in compensation and in professional fees were attributed to pre-merger related expenses, noted above); and a $239,000, or 45%, decrease in Other Non-Operating expenses largely from a $111,000 decrease in advertising expense. Net Income was also affected by a $155,000 decrease, or 18%, in total non-interest income for the 2018 fourth quarter period as compared to the 2017 period. The decrease in non-interest income was due to a $165,000 decrease in mortgage banking fees and $79,000 decrease in SBA fee income. Other than mortgage banking and SBA fees, non-interest income increased by $90,000 in the period.

Revenue (defined as net-interest income and total non-interest income) in the 2018 fourth quarter increased to $4.7 million, or 10.3% when compared to the 2017 period. Pre-provision for loan losses, pre-income tax expense – net income in the 3 months ended December 31, 2018 decreased to $912,000, or 13.1% when compared to the 2017 period. The Company’s Net-Interest Margin increased in the 2018 fourth quarter to 4.52% from 4.38% in the 2017 period. The Efficiency Ratio increased to 80.8% in the 2018 period.

The Company’s effective income tax rate decreased to 15.0% in the 2018 fourth quarter period and to 19.2% for the 2018 year. Income tax expense decreased by $364,000 in 2018 fourth quarter and increased by $246,000 for the year.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total assets at December 31, 2018 increased 9.6% to $379.3 million when compared to December 31, 2017. The increase in total assets was primarily due to a 12.4% increase in net loans over the twelve month period to $243.9 million. Total Liabilities increased 9.8% over the period. Federal Home Loan Bank Advances were the primary component of these increases with total borrowings of $31.5 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of 258.2%.

The Company’s increase in total assets were affected by a 35.2% decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents to $16.0 million, an increase of 2.5% in Investment Securities to $97 million and an 82% increase in deferred tax assets to $796,000. The increase in total liabilities were affected by an $11 million, or 3.8% increase in total deposits, of which $73.4 million were Non-Interest Bearing and a $3.1 million reduction/payoff of Subordinated Debentures/Trust Preferred Securities.

Total loans increased to $248.6 million at December 31, 2018. Of that total $223.1 million, or 89.8%, were secured by real estate.

REAL ESTATE SECURED LOANS December 31, 2018 (In Thousands) % of Total Equity and Loan Loss Balances % of Total Loans Reserves 1-4 Family $ 94,399 37.98 % 187.94 % Multi-Family 9,567 3.85 % 19.05 % Land & Construction 47,587 19.15 % 94.74 % Commercial Real Estate Non-Owner Occupied 25,447 10.24 % 50.66 % Owner Occupied 46,135 18.56 % 91.85 % TOTAL REAL ESTATE $ 223,135 89.77 % 444.24 % NON-REAL ESTATE SECURED LOANS Commercial & Industrial $ 19,552 7.87 % 38.93 % Consumer 6,965 2.80 % 13.87 % TOTAL COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL & CONSUMER $ 26,517 10.67 % 52.79 % Less unearned income on loans -1,100 -0.44 % -2.19 % TOTAL LOANS $ 248,552 100.00 % 494.85 %





CONSOLIDATED LOAN AND DEPOSIT BALANCES BY MARKET December 31, 2018 (In Thousands) Market Deposit Balances Loan Balances Tangipahoa Parish (4 offices) $ 228,709 75.8 % $ 97,032 39.0 % St. Tammany Parish (2 offices) 36,408 12.1 % 73,481 29.5 % Jefferson Parish (1 office) 36,440 12.1 % 75,680 30.3 % Other 0 0.0 % 2,902 1.2 % Total $ 301,557 100 % $ 249,095 100 %

Common Stockholders’ Equity increased by $3.4 million, or 8% to $45.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Retained Earnings increased by $3.9 million to $24.8 million for the twelve month period. Other Comprehensive Income decreased by $651,000, or 3,215% from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018. Tangible Book value per common share increased to $16.79 as total common shares of 2,712,423 were outstanding at December 31, 2018. Of the 2,712,423 outstanding shares; 46,925 shares are restricted common shares that represent stock awards to officers and directors of the Bank and Company which are not vested as of December 31, 2018.

At the subsidiary bank level, Tier 1 Capital increased to $41.0 million at December 31, 2018.

FPB FINANCIAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED RATE & YIELD For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 (In Thousands) 2018 2017 Average Average Average Yield/ Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Rate Interest-Earning Assets Loans Receivable $ 246,576 $ 4,045 6.51 % 6.43 % Mortgage-Backed Securities 18,361 120 2.59 % 1.81 % Investment Securities AFS 60,149 420 2.77 % 1.81 % Investment Securities HTM 5,309 30 2.24 % 2.97 % Trading Assets 133 0 0.00 % 0.00 % State & Municipal Securities 14,111 85 2.39 % 2.23 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 1,336 9 2.67 % 0.00 % First National Bankers Bank Stock 300 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Interest-earning deposits 11,189 32 1.13 % 0.69 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 357,464 4,741 5.26 % 4.88 % Non-Interest Earning Assets 27,936 Less Allowance for Loan Loss -4,640 Total Assets $ 380,760 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Deposits $ 230,837 $ 533 0.92 % 0.65 % FHLB Advances 26,609 165 2.46 % 2.41 % Fed Funds Purchased 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Preferred Statutory Trust 0 0 0.00 % 4.49 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 257,446 698 1.08 % 0.75 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities 78,642 Total Liabilities 336,088 Stockholders' Equity 44,673 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 380,761 Net Interest-Earning Assets $ 100,018 Net Interest Income; Average Interest Rate Spread $ 4,043 4.18 % 4.16 % Net Interest Margin 4.49 % 4.37 % Average Interest-Earning Assets to Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities 138.85 %

Items affecting and contributing to the Company’s 2018 fourth quarter net income when compared to the 2017 quarterly period:

Net Interest Income increased to $4.0 million from $3.4 million, or 17.4%

Service charges on deposits increased to $308,000 from $251,000, or 22.5%

Provisions for Loan Losses decreased to $125,000, or 68.8%

The effective tax rate decreased to 15.0%

Other items and per share data of note as of December 31, 2018, compared to the twelve month period ending December 31, 2017

Net Earnings per diluted common share increased to $1.65, or 223.5%

Annualized Return on Average Equity increased to 10.8%

Total Revenue (Net interest income and Non-interest income) increased to $18.7 million or 13.5%

The Efficiency Ratio improved to 66.2%

Total Common Stockholders’ Equity increased to $45.6 million, or 8.2%

Cash Dividends paid to common shareholders increased to $797,000 in 2018, or a 59.5% increase

Tangible Book Value per common share increased to $16.79

Net Loans increased to $243.9 million or 12.4%

Allowance for Loan Losses increased to $4.7 million, or 6.8%

Total Assets increased by 9.6% to $379.3 million

FHLB advances increased by 258.2% to $31.5 million

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets (NPA’s) at December 31, 2018 decreased by $142,000, or 4.5% to $3.0 million when compared to December 31, 2017 and represents 1.02% of gross loans. NPA’s at September 30, 2018 totaled $2.7 million. The decrease during the 12 month period ending December 31, 2018 in NPA’s were attributed to an increase of $481,000 in loans on nonaccrual, to $2.3 million; a decrease of $669,000 in Other Real Estate Owned (OREO), to $676,000 and a $46,000 increase in loans 90-days past due and accruing, to $65,000. The increase in NPA’s during the 3 month period ending December 31, 2018 were attributed to an increase of $59,000 in non-accrual loans and increase of 210,000 in Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) and a $23,000 increase in loans 90-days past due and accruing, to $65,000. The Company’s allowance for loan losses (ALLL) increased by 6.8% to $4.7 million at December 31, 2018 when compared to December 31, 2017. The $4.7 million in the ALLL represents 1.9% of average net loans in the 2018 fourth quarter period and 155.5% of NPA’s on December 31, 2018. At September 30, 2018 the Company’s ALLL totaled $4.6 million or 2.0% of 2018 third quarter average net loans and 169.9% of NPA’s at period end.

Net loan charge-offs for the 2018 fourth quarter totaled $60,000 (0.10% of average net loans) down from $292,000 (0.55%) of net loan charge-offs in the 2017 fourth quarter. Net loan charge-offs were $114,000 (0.20%) in the 2018 third quarter. Troubled Debt Restructured (TDR’s) through December 31, 2018 were $3.9 million, of which $1.3 million are on nonaccrual. Total TDR’s on December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2018 were $2.9 million and $3.6 million respectively.

FPB Financial Corp. is headquartered in Hammond, LA and is the parent company of Florida Parishes Bank. The Company’s common stock is traded under the “FPBF” symbol.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the financial condition, results of operations and earnings outlook for FPB Financial Corp. and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, the cost of funds, changes in credit quality, interest rate risks associated with the Company’s business and operations and the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses. Other factors include changes in our loan portfolio, changes in competition, fiscal and monetary policies and legislation and regulatory changes. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

FPB Financial Corp Selected Balances Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, 2018 2017 % 2018 % (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Change (Unaudited) Change Tangible Common

Stockholders' Equity 45,554,057 42,111,968 8 43,977,221 4 Total Assets 379,333,751 346,174,764 10 382,659,213 (1 ) Net Loans 243,878,144 217,000,626 12 238,453,186 2 Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 73,103,313 76,322,570 (4 ) 84,787,867 (14 ) Non-Maturity Deposits

(included in Interest and non-interest

bearing Deposits) 241,071,621 241,536,253 (0 ) 259,790,892 (7 ) CDARs (included in

Interest-Bearing deposits) 5,190,633 4,380,507 18 5,167,094 0 FHLB Advances 31,520,000 8,800,000 258 19,705,000 60 Foreclosed Assets 210,000 943,500 (78 ) 0 - Non-Performing Assets

(includes Foreclosed Assets and

Other Real Estate Owned) 3,004,839 3,147,007 (5 ) 2,712,553 10 Allowance for Loan Losses 4,673,940 4,376,126 7 4,608,554 1





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND

INCOME Mortgage Loans $ 3,539,009 $ 3,334,483 $ 2,895,980 $ 13,181,906 $ 10,412,504 Commercial Loans 316,739 303,790 283,229 1,226,779 1,031,324 Consumer Loans 190,264 192,736 195,689 772,443 786,149 Investment Securities and Deposits 695,063 695,700 473,403 2,642,960 1,986,301 TOTAL INTEREST AND

DIVIDEND INCOME 4,741,075 4,526,710 3,848,301 17,824,088 14,216,278 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 533,124 502,932 351,280 1,815,285 1,265,149 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Other Borrowings 165,323 101,775 17,172 417,503 75,841 Subordinated debentures/trust Preferred securities 0 0 34,892 36,920 135,098 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 698,447 604,707 403,344 2,269,708 1,476,088 NET INTEREST INCOME 4,042,627 3,922,003 3,444,957 15,554,380 12,740,190 Provisions for loan losses 125,000 177,000 400,000 492,000 1,522,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 3,917,627 3,745,003 3,044,957 15,062,380 11,218,190 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service Charges on Deposits 307,813 287,861 251,248 1,215,851 916,487 Interchange Fees 212,734 205,610 188,701 806,795 733,596 Mortgage Banking Fees 60,349 100,915 225,776 441,656 1,239,980 Loan Fees and Charges 64,097 75,261 37,958 209,781 168,956 Gain on Bank Owned Life Insurance 44,742 45,898 47,318 182,439 184,876 SBA Fee Income 0 (6,327 ) 79,234 75,351 207,846 Gain/(Loss) on Trading Accounts (9,539 ) 3,848 (46 ) 1,580 (8,646 ) Gain/(Loss) on Sale of Investments

and Foreclosed Assets (41,839 ) 0 (51,169 ) (114,384 ) (30,717 ) Other 62,682 63,312 76,826 284,610 281,514 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 701,038 776,378 855,846 3,103,679 3,693,892 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and Employee

Benefits 2,458,000 1,751,480 1,877,674 7,708,106 7,499,832 Occupancy, local and state

taxes and Equipment 339,234 411,793 379,369 1,561,071 1,608,216 Technology and Information

Processing 241,243 247,875 275,370 947,096 1,024,949 Professional Fees 437,864 69,467 83,401 632,404 388,942 Regulatory Fees 64,537 52,384 105,830 252,596 346,672 Other 290,576 286,819 529,866 1,243,247 1,893,017 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 3,831,454 2,819,819 3,251,510 12,344,520 12,761,628 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 787,212 1,701,562 649,293 5,821,539 2,150,454 Income Tax Expense 117,716 330,410 481,802 1,117,688 872,072 NET INCOME $ 669,496 $ 1,371,151 $ 167,491 $ 4,703,852 $ 1,278,382





For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) PER COMMON SHARE DATA Net Earnings $ 0.25 $ 0.52 $ 0.06 $ 1.77 $ 0.51 Diluted Net Earnings $ 0.23 $ 0.48 $ 0.06 $ 1.65 $ 0.51 Revenue (Net Interest Income

and Non-Interest Income) $ 1.79 $ 1.77 $ 1.62 $ 7.03 $ 6.58 Dividends Paid $ 0.09 $ 0.075 $ 0.05 $ 0.30 $ 0.20 Book Value (Period End) $ 16.79 $ 16.26 $ 15.56 $ 16.79 $ 15.56 Book Value Adjusted Net of

Other Comprehensive income

(Period Ended) $ 17.03 $ 16.87 $ 15.56 $ 17.03 $ 15.56 RATIOS ROA (Annualized Net Income

to Average Period Assets) 0.70 % 1.45 % 0.19 % 1.27 % 0.39 % ROE (Annualized Net Income

to Average Period Total

Stockholders' Equity) 5.95 % 12.40 % 1.57 % 10.85 % 3.23 % Net Interest Margin (Average

for the Period) 4.49 % 4.43 % 4.31 % 4.48 % 4.27 % Non-Interest expense less Non-

Interest Income to Average Period Total Assets (Annualized) 3.26 % 2.16 % 2.78 % 2.49 % 2.80 % Efficiency Ratio for the Period 80.77 % 60.02 % 75.60 % 66.16 % 77.65 % Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries) for the Period $ 59,614 $ 113,801 $ 291,774 $ 194,187 $ 486,278 to Average Period Net Loans 0.10 % 0.20 % 0.55 % 0.08 % 0.26 % TDR's at Period End $ 3,896,570 $ 3,572,917 $ 2,931,589 $ 3,896,570 $ 2,931,589 to Average Period Net Loans 1.61 % 1.55 % 1.40 % 1.69 % 1.57 % Non-Performing Assets at Period End $ 3,004,839 $ 2,712,553 $ 3,147,007 $ 3,004,839 $ 3,147,007 to Average Period Assets 0.79 % 0.72 % 0.92 % 0.81 % 0.97 % Allowance for Loan Losses at Period End $ 4,673,940 $ 4,608,554 $ 4,376,126 $ 4,673,940 $ 4,376,126 to Average Period Net Loans 1.93 % 1.99 % 2.10 % 2.03 % 2.34 % to Non-Performing Assets at Period End 155.50 % 169.90 % 139.06 % 155.50 % 139.06 %





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CONDITION Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, 2018 2017 % 2018 % (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Change (Unaudited) Change ASSETS Cash and Cash Equivalents (including Interest and Non-Interest Earning Deposits) $ 15,991,620 $ 11,831,667 35 $ 20,476,937 (22 ) Securities - Held to Maturity 4,991,343 5,405,894 (8 ) 5,374,285 (7 ) Securities - Available for Sale 92,000,385 89,217,057 3 95,601,806 (4 ) Trading Securities 126,759 125,179 1 136,298 (7 ) Bank Owned Life Insurance 7,286,889 7,104,450 3 7,242,147 1 Net Loans 243,878,144 217,000,626 12 238,453,186 2 Accrued Interest Receivable 1,540,205 1,362,179 13 1,615,192 (5 ) Premises and Equipment, Net 10,988,120 11,472,614 (4 ) 11,115,643 (1 ) Foreclosed Assets 210,000 943,500 (78 ) 0 - Deferred Tax Assets 796,132 436,753 82 838,949 (5 ) Other Assets 1,524,154 1,274,844 20 1,804,770 (16 ) TOTAL ASSETS $ 379,333,751 $ 346,174,763 10 $ 382,659,213 (1 ) LIABILITIES Deposits $ 301,557,022 $ 290,562,949 4 $ 317,718,641 (5 ) Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 31,520,000 8,800,000 258 19,705,000 60 Subordinated debentures/trust Preferred securities 0 3,093,000 (100 ) 0 0 Other Liabilities 702,672 1,606,846 (56 ) 1,258,351 (44 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 333,779,694 $ 304,062,795 10 $ 338,681,992 (1 ) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common Stock $ 26,655 $ 14,192 88 $ 26,548 0 Capital Surplus 22,225,282 22,075,469 1 22,083,327 1 Unearned MRP Stock (830,820 ) (900,820 ) 8 (867,443 ) 4 Retained Earnings 24,804,616 20,943,392 18 24,374,431 2 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (671,675 ) (20,264 ) (3215 ) (1,639,642 ) 59 Total Stockholders' Equity 45,554,057 42,111,969 8 43,977,221 4 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 379,333,751 $ 346,174,764 10 % $ 382,659,213 (1 %)

Fritz W. Anderson II, CEO and Chairman of the Board, announced today that, “On January 10, 2019, the Board of Directors of FPB Financial Corp. declared a cash dividend on the common stock of the company. The dividend rate of $0.09 per share will be paid on February 25, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 11, 2019.”

For More Information Contact:

Fritz W. Anderson, II

Chief Executive Officer,

and Chairman, FPB Financial Corp.

Chairman, Florida Parishes Bank

(985) 345-1880

Ronnie Fugarino

President, FPB Financial Corp.

Chief Executive Officer, Florida Parishes Bank

(985) 345-1880

Albert Kelleher

President, Florida Parishes Bank

(985) 345-1880

Derek Shants

Chief Financial Officer

and Chief Operations Officer,

FPB Financial Corp. and Florida Parishes Bank

(985) 345-1880



