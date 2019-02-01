Hong Kong International Chinese New Year Night Parade to Feature Internationally Renowned Performing Groups

Satellite Feed & Fiber Signal for Live Broadcast for Global Media

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and title-sponsored by Cathay Pacific Airways, the Cathay Pacific International Chinese New Year Night Parade will be held on the first day of Chinese New Year (February 5) in Tsim Sha Tsui, one of the most popular tourist districts in Hong Kong. This annual mega event to celebrate the start of the Lunar New Year will feature world-champion troupes and world record holders, who will provide challenging performances and dynamic entertainment for the audience.



The parade will be held on the first day of Chinese New Year (Feb 5).





The Cathay Pacific International Chinese New Year Night Parade will start at 8 pm on the first day of Chinese New Year. This year’s event will continue the theme “Best Fortune. World Party”, showcasing 9 floats, and 13 international and 12 local performing troupes. In addition to the international carnival performing teams and world record holders, other world-renowned performing teams will be featured in the parade, including:

Hiplet Ballerinas : The dancers, which have over 100 million views on their social media videos, will present a trend-setting modern dance that combines "hip-hop x ballet";

: The dancers, which have over 100 million views on their social media videos, will present a trend-setting modern dance that combines "hip-hop x ballet"; Junior New System : This Filipino all-male performing group, which gained fame on American talent show “America’s Got Talent”, will wear their signature stilts to dance and flip;

: This Filipino all-male performing group, which gained fame on American talent show “America’s Got Talent”, will wear their signature stilts to dance and flip; Face Team Acrobatic Korfball : This team from Hungary, which debuted on “Britain’s Got Talent” and holds 10 Guinness World Records, will stage various fancy slam dunk tricks; and

: This team from Hungary, which debuted on “Britain’s Got Talent” and holds 10 Guinness World Records, will stage various fancy slam dunk tricks; and The Freaks Acrobatic Show: This award-winning Austrian Acrobatic Troupe will entertain the audience with challenging performances.

Around 18 performing groups will start at about 6 pm along the parade route to warm up and interact with the crowd with diverse roving performances, including dance, magic shows, costumed characters interacting with the spectators, and busking. They will also give out festive gift packs.

To bring the festive atmosphere to all corners of the city, a public display of the floats will follow the Cathay Pacific International Chinese New Year Night Parade, starting on the second day of Chinese New Year (February 6) in Tai Po Lam Tsuen. On February 6 and 7, various performing groups will grace the venues of Tai Po Lam Tsuen and Temple Mall North in Wong Tai Sin with their entertaining shows.

For details of the 2019 Cathay Pacific International Chinese New Year Night Parade, please visit the HKTB website: DiscoverHongKong.com/ChineseNewYear .

Free Fiber Signal for Live Broadcast

The HKTB cordially invites media to broadcast the parade live on February 5, 2019, from 20:00-21:45* Hong Kong Time (GMT+8). Signals will be transmitted via fiber for use by overseas broadcasters. Below please find detailed information:

/EIN News/ -- Fiber Signal (Point to Point to BT Tower)

Date: 5 February 2019 (Tuesday)

Time: 20:00 - 21:45* HKT (12:00-13:45 GMT)

*subject to the parade progress

(Media can test the signal starting from 19:30 HKT (11:30 GMT))



Destination: London BT Tower (Port No.: BT DABX 101)

Signal format: HD-SDI

Details:

Content “2019 Cathay Pacific International Chinese New Year

Night Parade” Show, provided by Television Broadcasts

Limited (TVB)

Night Parade” Show, provided by Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB) Without commercial break and logo TS 15mbit/s Video HD 1080i50 MPEG4 12mbit/s (PID 33)

(H.264/AVC High @ level 4.0) Audio 1 (embedded 1, mpeg layer) (PID 34) Audio 2 (embedded 2, mpeg layer) (PID 35) TVB Logo No Commercial Break No



Emergency contact for fiber signal :

MSOC 24-hour Hotline

Tel: +91-20-6615 3391/ +91-20-6615 3393

Email: media.soc@tatacommunications.com

Satellite Feed and Fiber Signal Testing



Date: 31 January 2019 (Thursday) Satellite Feed: 19:30 – 20:00 HK Time (11:30 – 12:00 GMT) (30 minutes) Fiber Signal: 19:30 – 20:00 HK Time (11:30 – 12:00 GMT) (30 minutes) Signal Content: Hong Kong TVB Jade instant screen

For media enquiries, please contact Karisa Lui, Tel: (800) 563-4582/(416) 366-2389 ext 204, Karisa.lui@hktb.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70487879-d9b2-468b-ad9d-6e0cfbd37e9a



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.